American Horror Story Updates: Ryan Murphy Shares Creepy Art & More

So the last time we checked in with American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy, he was kicking off the final vote to help determine the horror anthology's future between "AHS Sirens" and "AHS Bloody Mary" and teasing Sarah Paulson that she should be careful about voting for "AHS Sirens" because it could mean her spending "half of 2022 in a water tank wearing a flowing gold wig bloodily feasting on North Carolina pirates." Since that time, things have gotten really buzzing on both the AHS: Double Feature and spinoff American Horror Stories. For the former, set reports have come in that a pink-haired Paulson, Frances Conroy, and Macaulay Culkin were filming recently in California. When it comes to the latter, there's word that the first two episodes of AHStories will be set at "MurderHouse"- with Taissa Farmiga reportedly reprising her role as Violet (Dylan McDermott went on record a few months back implying he would also be involved in the spinoff series) and talk of a "Rubber Man" spotted. In addition, reports are circulating on social media that Matt Bomer (Doom Patrol), Paris Jackson (Scream), and Sierra McCormick (Jessie) will also be a part of the cast. Once again, none of that has been officially confirmed so make sure to always have a big grain of salt nearby just in case (also good at ridding away slugs, but we digress…)

Finally, here's a look at what appears to be fan art shared by Murphy that both impresses as well as fuels our dumpster fires of speculation as we try to pull any semblance of thematic meaning from it (don't judge us). We're just saying… a skull found in what looks like wet sand? Just sayin'…

What We Know About American Horror Story: Double Feature

Now that we know the season's title, let's look back at a chunk of what we know so far- starting with Murphy posting an image of sand dunes on a beach with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Considering the imagery and the location of Provincetown, Massachusetts, being utilized for filming on the upcoming season, we're wondering if the story will include the "Lady in the Dunes": the name was given to the body of an unidentified woman discovered in July 1974. Though efforts were made in 1980, 2000, and 2013, to learn the victim's true identity (and identity of her killer) remains unknown.

Then in late August, Murphy posted an image of a set of sharpened teeth with the news that production on the tenth season would begin in October. Could the set of sharpened jaws be teasing a water-based menace? Possibly killer mermaids? And what about Sarah Paulson's tease (joke?) about aliens being a factor? Then we were gifted new key art (along with key art for spinoff anthology American Horror Stories) that looks to keep the theory alive (with Paulson teasing more details in a podcast that she and Murphy did should be dropping sometime soon).

Finn Wittrock revealed that "this season is structured in a way no other season has been" and that "it has something to do with sharp teeth." Ross took to Twitter in January 2021 to let AHS fans know that the upcoming season was "going to get very bloody very quick" and who she would have scenes with, and Billie Lourd has apparently already started back. Paulson revealed more teases about her character to EW: "The character I'm playing this year on 'Horror Story' has some issues, let's just put it that way." Paulson continued, "I have a hair color I've never had in life nor in the show. That's what I can tell you. And I have a great name. I have a great name, which I can't tell you."

Lily Rabe had this to say about her character: "I can say that the person I'm playing on this season is nothing like anyone I've played on the show before, and I am having such a wonderful time with her and with my fellow actors. I love this season. I love this season. I think new fans of the show will love this season, but the longtime fans of the show, I just can't wait to share this season with them. There's something about it – I wish I could say more." In a separate interview, Rabe would compare the season's energy with that of the first season, Murder House. Last week, Leslie Grossman tweeted this to get the speculation fires burning: "Just got pitched the finale of AHS Season 10 by [Ryan Murphy] himself and I fell to the floor and cannot breathe you guys have no idea what's heading your way."

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS powerhouse alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy, and Denis O'Hare will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin as well as Spencer Novich, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Pierce Cady, V Nixie, and Kaia Gerber will be a part of this season's cast. Axelle Carolyn (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Haunting of Bly Manor) is set to direct an episode this season.