Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: american sports story, fx networks, patrick schwarzenegger, ryan murphy, tim tebow

American Sports Story: Gen V's Patrick Schwarzenegger Set as Tim Tebow

FX Networks and Ryan Murphy's American Sports Story has tapped Gen V star Patrick Schwarzenegger to portray Tim Tebow in the anthology series.

Article Summary Gen V star Patrick Schwarzenegger is set to portray Tim Tebow in FX Networks' anthology, American Sports Story.

The series will focus on prominent events involving sports figures, re-examined through a modern lens.

The first season is based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc., exploring the rise and fall of NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

Production on the first season was initially started but has stalled due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

It looks like the casting news for FX Networks and Ryan Murphy's "American" franchise (with American Sports Story & American Love Story being the newest additions and Studio 54: American Crime Story serving as the subject of the award-winning anthology series' fourth season) is rolling on. Earlier today, we learned that Josh Andrés Rivera (West Side Story, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) had been tapped to portray Aaron Hernandez in American Sports Story. Now, we're learning that Rivera will be joined by Gen V star Patrick Schwarzenegger in the role of Tim Tebow.

The anthology series is set to focus on a prominent event involving a sports figure and then re-examine it through today's lens and from a number of perspectives. Written by Stu Zicherman (The Americans), the first season is based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. from The Boston Globe and Wondery. Charting the rise and fall of NFL superstar Hernandez, the limited series explores the connections of the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide, and their legacy in sports and American culture. A tight end for the New England Patriots, Hernandez would be convicted on April 15, 2015, of the 2013 killing of semipro football player Odin Lloyd – with Hernandez taking his own life in prison in 2017.

Zicherman executive produces with Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Brad Falchuk. Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery (Dr. Death) will also executive produce alongside The Boston Globe's Linda Pizutti Henry and Ira Napoliello. Production on the first season of the new anthology initially got underway before being shuttered by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!