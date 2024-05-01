Posted in: BioWare, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: star wars, star wars: the old republic

Star Wars: The Old Republic Reveals Update 7.5 Content

Star Wars: The Old Republic will be getting a massive update soon, including a new chapter to the main storyline and a new festival.

Electronic Arts and BioWare held a special livestream today for Star Wars: The Old Republic, as they revealed everything coming in Update 7.5. Some of the biggest additiions one the way include a new chapter to the main story, a new PvP Season, updates to the Cartel Market, two new festival events for you to attend, and more single-player content. We have the full rundown from the team below, as the content will arrive on the test servers this week. The official release date was not revealed.

Star Wars: The Old Republic – Update 7.5

New Main Story Chapter – Desperate Defiance: After the events of Chains in the Dark, Players will enlist Sa'har as a new companion and take part in a risky mission to retrieve the holocron and potentially learn more of Heta's plans. Players will also journey back to Hutta in the midst of a worker rebellion in the Minboosa District, where they'll have to deal with the proprietor and "completely legitimate businessman," Yusinduu the Hutt.

After the events of Chains in the Dark, Players will enlist Sa'har as a new companion and take part in a risky mission to retrieve the holocron and potentially learn more of Heta's plans. Players will also journey back to Hutta in the midst of a worker rebellion in the Minboosa District, where they'll have to deal with the proprietor and "completely legitimate businessman," Yusinduu the Hutt. Dantooine Farmstead and Spring Abundance Festival: Star Wars: The Old Republic players will have the chance to step back from combat and become the caretaker of a farmstead on Dantooine. Players will go through a quick story arc introducing them to the farmstead and, afterward, will be given a plot of land for them to tend to in a deal that seems almost too good to be true… The Spring Abundance Festival will let players take part in many activities, including seed collecting, dancing, pie baking, animal rehabilitation, and a galactic egg hunt.

Star Wars: The Old Republic players will have the chance to step back from combat and become the caretaker of a farmstead on Dantooine. Players will go through a quick story arc introducing them to the farmstead and, afterward, will be given a plot of land for them to tend to in a deal that seems almost too good to be true… The Spring Abundance Festival will let players take part in many activities, including seed collecting, dancing, pie baking, animal rehabilitation, and a galactic egg hunt. The First of Many Single-Player Ventures: New, challenging single-player 'Ventures' will be added to the game, starting with the Basilisk Prototype. This Venture connects directly to the ongoing storyline of Lane Vizla and is all about training up the Basilisk Prototype B3-S1, also known as Bessie. This prototype can become a companion for the player and can be used in limited sets of time. Players will have to gradually work on training B3-S1 to reach its full combat potential and capabilities in order for it to become a permanent companion.

New, challenging single-player 'Ventures' will be added to the game, starting with the Basilisk Prototype. This Venture connects directly to the ongoing storyline of Lane Vizla and is all about training up the Basilisk Prototype B3-S1, also known as Bessie. This prototype can become a companion for the player and can be used in limited sets of time. Players will have to gradually work on training B3-S1 to reach its full combat potential and capabilities in order for it to become a permanent companion. New PVP Seasons Release Schedule: Starting with Update 7.5, PvP seasons will now commence the day an update launches, with PVP Season 6 beginning alongside the release of Update 7.5.

Starting with Update 7.5, PvP seasons will now commence the day an update launches, with PVP Season 6 beginning alongside the release of Update 7.5. Cartel Market Updates: The High-Republic themed Refined Mentor Lightsaber, Dualsaber, Armor set, and the Hidden Chain Jetpack Mount will be available with the launch of Update 7.5. Players can also grab more player character customizations, including the Ahsoka-inspired Baylan beard and new enhanced dye packs.

Public Test Server Begins this Week: Players can test out much of the new content showcased in the livestream (minus the narrative missions) within the PTS when it goes live in the coming days.

