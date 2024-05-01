Posted in: Amazon, Movies | Tagged: amazon, he-man, masters of the universe, mgm

Masters Of The Universe Live Action Film Dated For Theaters

MOTU fans: you have a date with destiny. Masters of the Universe, the live-action film, will release in theaters on June 5th, 2026.

Masters of the Universe may actually finally be happening. THR is reporting that Amazon MGM has dated the live-action film for June 5th, 2026. Travis Knight (Bumblebee) will direct from a script by Chris Butler. This has been a long, long time coming, but this may be the closest we have gotten to it actually happening. Here is the synopsis from the THR article: "10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!"

Masters Of The Universe May Actually Happen

The Nee Brothers were slated to direct the Masters of the Universe film when it was set up at Sony, and this creative team has now stepped in. Of course, this will not be the first time He-Man has been live-action, after being played by Dolph Lundgren in a 1987 film that fans despised but has found a cult following over the years. The Masters of the Universe film we got is…not great or kitschy fun, depending on who you ask, but nobody would say it is good. We need a true-to-the-story and look He-Man film; for some reason, it is just one of those properties that cannot get out of its own way. It is expensive, it is a harrowing story to crack, and it has a rabid fanbase that can make it a failure based on one picture.

I am just glad that they are doing a theatrical release. That would have been pretty stupid not to do.

I will believe it when I am sitting in the theater and the movie starts.

