VidCon Anaheim Reveals Attending Industry Leaders For 2024 Event

VidCon Anaheim 2024 has a new set of guests who will be a part of the convention, as more industry personalities will appear.

Article Summary VidCon Anaheim 2024 unveils a star-studded lineup of industry leaders and influencers.

Interactive sessions with the White House Office of Digital Strategy, NFL, and more.

State Farm to sponsor official VidCon livestream for global fan access to events.

Insights from top platforms like YouTube, Meta, TikTok, and digital media experts.

Organizers behiind VidCon Anaheim 2024 have revealed a new list of attending guests for this year's event, as more industry leaders have signed on for an appearance. Several new guests have been added to the list, as well as the word that there will be activations and appearances by the White House Office of Digital Strategy, Disney+, the NFL, Paramount, Meta, Visa, Night Management, Spotify, Betches Media, Theorist Inc, Roblox, TikTok, MGA Entertainment, State Farm, and more. We have more details for you below, as the event will be running from June 26-29.

VidCon Anaheim 2024 – Industry Guests

Attendees will hear from Christian Tom, Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Office of Digital Strategy, who will share insight into the office's collaborations with creators and influencers and the role these play in connecting with Americans on important topics. Additional, highly anticipated new speakers include chef and author, Andrew Rea of Babish Culinary Universe, Ian Trombetta, SVP, Social, Influencer & Content Marketing, National Football League, Kevin Allocca, Global Director of Culture & Trends, YouTube, Deepa Lakshmin, Director of Social Media, Lonely Planet, Sami Sage, Founder, Betches Media, YouTube creators and podcasters Colin and Samir and many more. For fans who are not able to attend in real life, State Farm will sponsor the official VidCon livestream, giving fans around the world a free front-row seat to four stages, including the Community Track Expo Hall stages' panels, concerts, and performances and the Industry Track Mainstage's keynotes, fireside chats, and Q&As.

Amjad Hanif , VP of Product Management, YouTube

Kevin Allocca , Global Director of Culture & Trends, YouTube

Colin and Samir , YouTube Content Creators & Podcasters

Ian Trombetta , SVP, Social, Influencer & Content Marketing, National Football League

Matt Story , Vice President, Visa

Christian Tom , Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Office of Digital Strategy

Matt and Stephanie Patrick , Founders, Theorist Inc

Pete Cashmore , Founder, MoneyMakers

Alessandra Catanese , CEO, Smosh

Jason Nichols , Senior Client Partner & Global Account Lead, Meta

Marc Hustvedt , President, MrBeast

Kimberly E. Paige , EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, BET Media Group

Jim Louderback , Editor and Publisher, Inside the Creator Economy

Megan Lightcap , Investor, Slow Ventures

Deepa Lakshmin , Director of Social Media, Lonely Planet

Brian Flanagan , President, Mythical Entertainment

Sami Sage , Founder, Betches Media

Jordan Newman , Head of Content Partnerships, Spotify

RJ Larese , VP, Talent and Head of Influencer, Paramount

Glenn Ginsburg , President, QYOU Media

Taylor Lorenz , author and journalist, The Washington Post

Kaya Yurieff , Journalist, The Information

Emmy Liederman, Journalist, #paid

