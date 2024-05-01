Posted in: Nickelodeon, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: fairly oddparents, nickelodeon, preview, teaser

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish: Nickelodeon Debuts Official Trailer

Set to premiere on May 20th, here's a look at the official trailer & key art poster for Nickelodeon's The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish.

It was back in February when Nickelodeon dropped the news that it was bringing back that "Fairly OddParents" magic in a very big way with the sequel series The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish. The 20-episode series sees the return of voice actors Susanne Blakeslee (Wanda) and Daran Harris (Cosmo) – joined by Ashleigh Crystal Hairston, voicing the new main character Hazel Wells. Now, we're getting a chance to check out the official trailer & key art poster for the new animated series – with "A New Wish" set to premiere on Monday, May 20th at 4:30 pm ET/PT on Nickelodeon in the U.S. (and available on Netflix internationally later this year). In the series-opener "Fly," 10-year-old Hazel tries to run away from home, leading her to discover that her weird neighbors, Cosmo and Wanda, are really Fairy Godparents in disguise.

In Nickelodeon's The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, ten-year-old Hazel Wells has just moved to the big city of Dimmadelphia because of her dad's new job. On top of being in an unfamiliar environment, it's the first time she's been without her brother, Antony, who's just left for college, leaving her lonely and unsure of herself. All that changes when the pink-and-green-haired neighbors next door reveal that they are no ordinary neighbors…they're Cosmo and Wanda, fairy godparents! And they're coming out of retirement to make all of Hazel's wishes come true."

Executive producers for the series include Hairston, series creator Butch Hartman, Fred Seibert David Stone, Lindsay Katai, and Daniel Abramovici. Production is overseen by Claudia Spinelli, senior vice president of Animation for Big Kids at Nickelodeon, and Kelley Gardner, vice president of current series, Animation, at Nickelodeon, will oversee production. With Nickelodeon Animation serving as the studio, the series will be overseen by executive in charge, Neil Wade.

The upcoming series is far from the first spinoff/sequel effort to stem from the popular animated series, which ran for 10 seasons and 172 episodes on Nickelodeon (from 2001 to 2017). In addition, there were three Drake Bell (as a grown-up Timmy Turner)-starring live-action films – as well as Paramount+'s 2022 live-action sequel series The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, which saw Cosmo & Wanda attending to Timmy's cousin Viv (Audrey Grace Marshall) after Timmy heads off to college.

