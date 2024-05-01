Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: nbc, Night Court, peacock, season 3

Night Court Season 3 Decision Delayed Over Episode Count: Report

Based on a report from earlier today, a decision on a third season of NBC's Night Court has come down to "haggling over episode count."

It's been a little over a month since the final credits rolled on "The Best Dan," the second season of series star/EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court. If you're like us, there's been one question on your mind when it comes to the NBC series after it wrapped its Season 2 run. Where's the great news that Night Court is coming back for a third season? Deadline Hollywood went live with an update on where things stand with the networks' upcoming pilot slates as well as returning series – and may have offered some insight into the delay. Though rumblings heading into the Season 2 finale were strong in terms of another season, DH is reporting that negotiations between the network and producer Warner Bros. TV have reached a point where both sides "are haggling over episode count." For what it's worth? NBC's Night Court is a refreshing mix of OG sitcom vibes with modern comedy stylings – a show that has really grown into its own over the course of two seasons, even in the midst of a casting change and SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes. Make Season 3 happen, NBC…

NBC's Night Court: An Overview

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi), the court's new quick-witted and sarcastic clerk, has seen it all. As a recently divorced, overprotective father of two young girls, he's determined to make sure his daughters see way less than he did.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way).

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.

