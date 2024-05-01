Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Scallywag Arcade, taskmaster, Taskmaster VR

Taskmaster VR Opens Up Pre-Orders With New Trailer

Your latest task is to pre-order Taskmaster VR, as the game has a brand new trailer for you to enjoy ahead of the game's release.

Article Summary Pre-orders now open for Taskmaster VR, with a new teaser trailer released.

Experience being a contestant on the hit TV show in immersive virtual reality.

Complete quirky tasks and win a trophy while risking your dignity in the process.

Create and share your own tasks in Creative Mode for endless VR fun.

VR developer and publisher Scallywag Arcade have officially opened up pre-orders for Taskmaster VR, as well as dropped a new trailer for the game. The trailer doesn't go very long, but in traditional "show opening" fashion, you're bombarded with clips of some of the tasks you'll be challenged with, as well as some of the options at your disposal for making a task yourself. Enjoy the trailer as we're still waiting for an official release date this Spring.

Taskmaster VR

Submit to the judgment of The Taskmaster in glorious VR! The hit TV show comes to VR, and YOU are the contestant. Endeavor to complete a menagerie of weird and wonderful tasks and get creative in how you solve them! The goal of Taskmaster VR is simple – complete tasks and impress The Taskmaster. Sound easy? Well, it never is. These tasks are taxing, and The Taskmaster is not known for being lenient.

You Vs. The Task: Mastering tasks requires skill, patience, precision and grace. And if that fails, just throw things around and hope for the best – you can use whatever comes to hand to do whatever you need to do.

Mastering tasks requires skill, patience, precision and grace. And if that fails, just throw things around and hope for the best – you can use whatever comes to hand to do whatever you need to do. Explore The World Of Taskmaster: The Taskmaster House is a colosseum of foolhardy pursuits and a theatre of broken dreams. The Taskmaster himself, Greg Davies, and his long-suffering assistant, Little Alex Horne, will have more than a few things to say about your efforts in a full voice-acted performance from the deadpan duo.

The Taskmaster House is a colosseum of foolhardy pursuits and a theatre of broken dreams. The Taskmaster himself, Greg Davies, and his long-suffering assistant, Little Alex Horne, will have more than a few things to say about your efforts in a full voice-acted performance from the deadpan duo. Win The Trophy, Lose Your Dignity: Become the series champion and be bestowed with a tremendous trophy in a fetching shade of not-quite-gold – but winning isn't everything – your score reflects your individual journey, and even low scores contribute to your story. You'll see things that the overachievers of this world never will!

Become the series champion and be bestowed with a tremendous trophy in a fetching shade of not-quite-gold – but winning isn't everything – your score reflects your individual journey, and even low scores contribute to your story. You'll see things that the overachievers of this world never will! Make Your Own Tasks In Creative Mode: Your journey won't end when you lift that shiny golden bonce – Creative Mode lets you slip into Alex and Greg's shoes and create your own tasks – perfect for challenging your friends in local play.

