Tetris 99 Announces Endless Ocean Luminous Maximus Cup

Nintendo revealed a brand new Maximus Cup for Tetris 99, this time being themed around the new game, Endless Ocean Luminous.

Nintendo has a new Maximus Cup coming to Tetris 99 next weekend, as players will see one themed around Endless Ocean Luminous. As it has been with previous cups, the game will have you play a series of games where you'll rack up points based on your ranking and achievement in each game. With the eventual goal of working your way all the way up to unlocking all of the content related to the game. Including background themes and more. We have more details for you below as the event will kick off on May 10, 2024.

Tetris 99 – Endless Ocean Luminous Maximus Cup

In the Endless Ocean Luminous game, players can embark on dives into an unexplored region of the ocean that offers a bounty of discoveries that change with each swim. Dive deep – solo or with your Dive Buddies in online* play sessions that support up to 30 players – to encounter 500 species of marine life and even come across creatures previously thought extinct. Plus, the game's leisurely, open-ended experiences and its soothing Sound Bath make it an ideal way to decompress after a few brain-twisting rounds of Tetris 99! Endless Ocean Luminous also includes a free seven-day Nintendo Switch Online trial, allowing you to plunge into online play in both Endless Ocean Luminous and Tetris 99.

The Tetris 99 40th Maximus Cup event runs from 12 a.m. PT on May 10 to 11:59 p.m. PT on May 13. To participate, any Nintendo Switch Online member just needs to play the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. Players will earn event points based on their placement in each match. Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by Endless Ocean Luminous. Just be sure to play nice – today's rival in Tetris 99 might be tomorrow's Diving Buddy in Endless Ocean Luminous!

