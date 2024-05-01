Posted in: DC Comics, Games, Video Games, VR, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Batman: Arkham Shadow, Camouflaj, Oculus Studios

Batman: Arkham Shadow Will Release On Meta Quest 3 This Year

We're getting a new Batman VR title with Batman: Arkham Shadow, as more will be revealed about the game during Summer Game Fest.

Batman is going back to VR as Camouflaj and Oculus Studios, in partnership with WB Games and DC Comics, revealed Batman: Arkham Shadow. The team literally just dropped the teaser trailer this morning without any warning, and barely loaded up a reveal page for the game, showing a listing for it with very few details. As you can see from the trailer, you are being flung into a VR version of Gotham City, where you will take on the role of the Dark Knight himself, as you'll take on a new threat to to the city while apparently also dealing with some of the others in your Rogues Gallery. The team didn't reveal much beyond the trailer and poster art, only that we'll be seeing more during Summer Game Fest 2024 when they give a full reveal at the YouTube Theater on June 7.

Some of the fun little easter eggs from the trailer include an Arkham doctor's badge for Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a gas mask, a giant Vote Dent poster in an alleyway, a poster for the Grey Ghost, a pair of red gloves, and a few other tidbits that are just a blur. A lot of the online speculation, based on what is shown here in the trailer, especially with the focus on rats, is that this may have Ratcatcher as one of the main villains. A product of the late '80s/early '90s storytelling at DC to make new villains that might catch on in the comics, the character has the ability to control rats and essentially give himself an army or even legions of rats, depending on the story being told. If that is the case, it's an interesting twist that is made for VR, as the experience of being swarmed makes for an interesting POV. We'll find out more next month.

