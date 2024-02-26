Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amy poehler, Joe Biden, late night with seth meyers, nbc, Seth Meyers

Amy Poehler, President Biden Celebrate Seth Meyers' 10th Anniversary

Amy Poehler and President Joseph Biden will be joining Seth Meyers tonight to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Meyers' NBC late-night show.

On February 24, 2014, Seth Meyers would begin his NBC late-night run with a show that would include his friend, SNL castmate & "Weekend Update" co-anchor Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation) as his first guest – as well as Vice-President Joseph Biden. Well, it's ten years later, and tonight's the night to celebrate the milestone (which technically fell on the weekend – damn calendars). So who better to have back on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers to help the late-night host reflect on the past ten years? Yup, Poehler returns – and thankfully, she has some serious pull because she was able to get now-President Biden to tag along. While the full interview won't hit until tonight, we have some preview images and clips to pass along – here's a look:

Here's a look at that clip from tonight's episode – with the 10th anniversary of NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers set to celebrate the special occasion tonight at 12:35 am ET:

And here's a brief mini-sketch between Meyers & Biden that shows us just how forgiving Biden can be – but "Dark Brandon"? Not so much…

Emmy Award-nominated "Late Night with Seth Meyers," hosted by award-winning writer and performer Seth Meyers, is home to incisive humor, topical jokes and A-list celebrity guests. The series' signature "A Closer Look" segment has garnered millions of views and is widely lauded for its tightly written and thoughtful approach to analyzing and satirizing news of the day. Meyers previously served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor of the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update." An established comedian and writer, Meyers is known for his perfectly timed wit and perceptive commentary. According to Vanity Fair, "Late Night" is "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows" and Variety raves the show is "late night at its best." Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, the 8G Band with Fred Armisen. "Late Night with Seth Meyers" received consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Talk Series in 2022 and 2023. The show has also been Emmy nominated five times for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series (2023; 2017-20). "Late Night" also received back-to-back Emmy nominations in 2021 and 2022 for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series for its weekly digital series, "Corrections," which debuted in 2021. "Late Night with Seth Meyers" won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Talk Show in 2020 and 2021, and was nominated in the same category in 2022 and 2023. "Late Night" has six Writers Guild of America nominations for Comedy/Variety Talk Series and three GLAAD Media Award nominations.

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video, NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.

