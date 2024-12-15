Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Dua Lipa, elton john

An Evening with Dua Lipa: Our Preview for Tonight's CBS Concert Event

With the concert special hitting tonight, check out Bleeding Cool's preview and viewing guide for CBS's An Evening with Dua Lipa.

Between Christmas, New Year's Eve, and everything else packed into the next few weeks, an onslaught of holiday specials is about to hit our screens. CBS is starting the week off in style with An Evening with Dua Lipa, a new primetime concert special featuring the Grammy Award-winning artist Dua Lipa, offering live performances of tracks from her latest album, Radical Optimism, and more. Set to kick off tonight at 8:30 pm ET (8 pm PT) on CBS (and streaming on Paramount+*), we've got your preview guide of what you can expect, including an image gallery, sneak peeks at the performances, what Dua had to share about the special, and even a look back at her day-drinking adventure with late-night host Seth Meyers (see above).

What's The Special About? Filmed in London on Oct. 17 at Royal Albert Hall, the special features Dua's reimagined hit songs, accompanied for the first time by the 53-piece Heritage Orchestra conducted by Ben Foster, a 14-strong choir, and her seven-piece band. It is interspersed with intimate interviews with the singer that offer fans a better look at Dua's personal and professional sides.

What Can We Expect to Hear? The special features a surprise duet of "Cold Heart" with musical icon Elton John, as well as the debut live performances of "Dance the Night" from the Barbie soundtrack, "Maria," "Anything for Love," "End of an Era," and many more from Dua's latest album, Radical Optimism.

Do You Have Any Preview Images to Share? Of course, we do! Here's a look:

Do You Have Any Previews? Of course, we do! Here's a look at Dua performing "Levitating" and "Houdini" and her duet with John on "Cold Heart":

Here's Why Dua Lipa Is a Big Deal: Three-time Grammy and seven-time Brit Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa continues to be one of pop music's leading forces with the release of her third album, Radical Optimism. Upon release, the album went straight to No. 1 in 11 countries, including the UK, where it became the biggest album debut from a UK female artist in 2024 and garnered the highest week-one sales from a UK female artist since 2021. In the US, the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Dua's biggest sales week yet.

Following its release in 2020, Dua's certified platinum sophomore album Future Nostalgia became the longest-running top 10 album by a female artist on the Billboard 200 in 2021. The Grammy Award-winning album spawned multiple worldwide hit singles, with "Levitating" earning certified diamond status and the title of Billboard's No. 1 Hot 100 Song of 2021.

Dua's eponymous 2017 debut album is certified platinum, spawned six platinum tracks, and made her the first female artist in Brit Awards history to pick up five nominations in a single year.

Dua has a total of 10 Grammy nominations, with three wins for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording. Additionally, she earned nominations at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards for her hit song "Dance The Night" from the box office sensation Barbie.

Across platforms globally, she has amassed over 45 billion streams and holds the record for being the first female artist to have two albums with over 10 billion streams each on Spotify.

What Does Dua Lipa Have to Say About All of This? Here's a look at what Dua had to share with CBS News 2 New York and during her visit with Stephen Colbert on his CBS late-night talk show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:

The Fine Print: CBS's An Evening with Dua Lipa is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Radical22. The executive producers are Ben Winston and Sally Wood (Fulwell 73), Dua Lipa, Dukagjin Lipa, and Peter Abbott (Radical22).

* The special is live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs.

