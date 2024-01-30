Posted in: CBS, NFL, Opinion, Sports, TV, TV | Tagged: cbs, Kansas City Chiefs, nfl, opinion, taylor swift, travis kelce

Angry NFL Fans Were More Obsessed with Taylor Swift Than CBS Was

It turns out that Taylor Swift wasn't on our screens nearly as much during Sunday's game as some NFL fans have been whining about.

Why are we giving Taylor Swift, Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, and NFL's Super Bowl LVIII so much coverage? Well, there's the fact that it's an amazing pop culture "perfect" storm that brings together some very diverse fandoms – but we would be lying if we said that was the only reason. We're also covering them because it pisses a whole lot of the fight people off – you might even be one of them. We're talking about folks who take professional sports as some kind of religion instead of the money-making entertainment product that it's actually been for decades. We're talking about the kinds of folks who labeled Swift a "curse" and a "distraction" to the Chiefs when they had some stumbles – yet they've gone MIA when it comes to calling her a "blessing" for the success they've had since. Just to be clear? Swift isn't a "curse" or a "blessing" to the team – that's not the way most of reality works – but if you're going to live in fantasyland, then at least try being consistent. As for the argument that CBS devoted too much time to Swift during Sunday's AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens? Well, it looks like we have another steaming pile of nonsense to deal with…

Thanks to a post shared by Frank Luntz earlier today on Twitter, a self-described football & marketing analyst by the name of Jason Pauley applied the truest form of the "scientific method" to his research to determine if there were any truths to the claims. Yup, he whipped out his stopwatch. Guess what? It turns out that over the course of the game itself (3 hours and 9 minutes), Swift was focused on 7 times for… 44 seconds. Take a second to let that sink in. We good? Cool! From a percentage standpoint, Swift accounted for 0.39% of the broadcast game – meaning that 99.61% was Swift-free. Just so there's no confusion? We're talking about the game – not the pre-show or the ceremonial stuff at the end. Those don't count as "the game" – those are a lot more about playing for the camera than the game itself.

So what's the moral of this story? It looks like some angry NFL fans have a bigger obsession with Swift than CBS does…

Amount of time Taylor Swift was shown on TV during this past Sunday's Chiefs-Ravens game: 𝟰𝟰 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱𝘀 pic.twitter.com/HYAqdjTlXz — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 30, 2024 Show Full Tweet

