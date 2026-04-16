Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Animal Control

Animal Control Action Hero, Frank Shaw?!? Here's Our S04E11 Preview

Frank is assigned a movie star (Oliver Hudson) to ride with him in tonight's episode of FOX's Animal Control, S04E11: "Coyotes & Eagles."

Article Summary Frank teams up with guest star Oliver Hudson in Animal Control S04E11: Coyotes & Eagles on FOX.

Season 4’s penultimate episode features a Hollywood ride-along, juice cleanse chaos, and a forgotten birthday.

The Animal Control Season 4 finale sets up Frank and Templeton’s showdown at the ACOOTY awards.

FOX’s Animal Control is renewed for Season 5, keeping the workplace comedy’s animal hijinks going strong.

With only a week to go until the fourth season finale (no worries, it's already been renewed for Season 5), we're back with an updated look at what's ahead with FOX, show creators Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, and showrunner Tad Quill's Joel McHale-starring Animal Control. In S04E11: "Coyotes & Eagles," Frank (McHale) is assigned a movie star (guest star Oliver Hudson) to ride along with him, part of the actor's research for an upcoming role as an Animal Control officer. Here's an updated preview for tonight's episode, followed by a look at the season ender, S04E11: "Coyotes & Eagles" (with the official overview added).

Animal Control S04E11 & Season 4 Finale Previews

Animal Control Season 4 Episode 11: "Coyotes & Eagles" -A movie star (Oliver Hudson) shadows Frank for his upcoming role as an Animal Control officer. Meanwhile, Shred and Patel go on a juice cleanse, and Emily forgets Templeton's birthday

Animal Control Season 4 Episode 12: "Golden Moose & Dogs" – The team arrives at the Animal Control Officer of the Year (ACOOTY) awards and party ahead of the ceremony. It's Frank vs. Templeton for the big prize, and Shred and Emily's secret romance is finally exposed when they are caught kissing.

FOX's Animal Control returns for another pawsome season, where the workplace is anything but ordinary. Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, with Tad Quill serving as showrunner, the series follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. Joel McHale stars as Frank Shaw, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he's so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans…not so much.

In addition to McHale, FOX's Animal Control stars Michael Rowland as Fred "Shred" Taylor, Vella Lovell as Emily Price, Ravi Patel as Amit Patel, Grace Palmer as Victoria Sands, Gerry Dee as Templeton Dudge, and Kyla Pratt as Daisy. Season Four guest stars include Rob Gronkowski as himself and the return of Ken Jeong as expert (and unhinged) dog trainer Roman Park.

Animal Control is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and executive-produced by Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Sirens, The Moodys), Rob Greenberg (Frasier, How I Met Your Mother, The Moodys), Dan Sterling (Long Shot, The Interview, Girls, The Office, King of the Hill), Tad Quill (Scrubs, The Moodys), Jake Fuller (JAX Media), and Joel McHale. FOX Entertainment Global distributes the series.

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