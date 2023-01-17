Animaniacs Season 3 Official Trailer: The Gang's Going Out With A Bang With the final run set for February 17th, here's a look at Yakko, Wakko & Dot in the official trailer for Hulu's Animaniacs Season 3.

In one month, Yakko, Wakko, Dot, Pinky, The Brain, and more will be back for a third round of fresh pranks & catchy songs about world-ending catastrophes (in between the latter two's attempts at world domination). But the third season of Animaniacs is a bittersweet one, as it also marks the final season for the Jess Harnell, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille & Rob Paulsen-voiced animated series. But as you're about to see from the following official trailer, the gang plan on going out with a bang! Uh-oh…

With the third and final season ready to be unleashed across Hulu screens on February 17th, here's a look at the official trailer for Animaniacs:

Returning back in 2020, the series would go on to reap both critical and viewer praise, walking away with four Daytime Emmy Awards. Of course, when news of the series ending hit, fans went on social media to express their thoughts & feelings… and to hit up the show's stars & creators to get their thoughts. But the one question that always boggles my mind is asking how someone's feeling in a moment of not-so-great news. You know, the "How do you feel…" folks. Whatever the reason for doing it, we appreciated Paulsen's approach to a response. "THANK. GOD. Tress, Jess, Moe, and I are so sick of having too much fun, being paid an absurd amount of money, and having really nice people treat us like movie stars; all because Steven Spielberg plucked us from obscurity and forced us to behave like 9 year-olds…AGAIN!" Paulsen tweeted, adding just the right about of snark. Now, here's a look at the teaser released by Hulu, followed by a look at Paulsen's tweet:

THANK. GOD. Tress, Jess, Moe and I are so sick of having too much fun, being paid an absurd amount of money and having really nice people treat us like movie stars; all because Steven Spielberg plucked us from obscurity and forced us to behave like 9 year-olds…AGAIN! https://t.co/ZOaAG1nlNv — Rob Paulsen (@yakkopinky) December 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet