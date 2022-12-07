Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer, Key Art: Her Legacy Awaits

If you're AMC, then you're liking how things are going with the Anne Rice "universe." To say that Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire was a shit with critics and viewers would be an understatement, with a ton of buzz already out there for what's to come with the second season. In about a month, AMC Networks is going to see if lighting can strike twice with the premiere of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. So to start setting the proper mood heading into the otherwise festive holidays, we have not only new key art to share with you but also the latest look at what's to come.

Now here's a look at an official trailer for the upcoming series, with AMC & AMC+'s Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches premiering on January 8th (moved back three days from its previous release date of January 5th):

And here's a look back at the previously-released teaser confirming that the series would be shifting its premiere date and running on both the cable network and the streamer:

Written and executive produced by Esta Spaulding (On Becoming a God in Central Florida) & Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex), with Spaulding serving as showrunner, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches focuses on intuitive young neurosurgeon Rowan, who discovers that she is the heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) aka Rowan and Harry Hamlin (Mad Men, L.A. Law) aka Cortland Mayfair star, with Annabeth Gish (The Fall of the House of Usher; Midnight Mass) recurring as Diedre with Tongayi Chirisa (Palm Springs, Antebellum) on board as series regular Ciprien Grieve. Beth Grant (Rain Man, No Country for Old Men) is set to recur as Carlotta, with Erica Gimpel (God Friended Me) recurring as Ellie and Jen Richards (Her Story) playing Jojo. Jack Huston (House of Gucci, Boardwalk Empire) will be taking on the role of Lasher, a powerful, shape-shifting entity who has been bound to the Mayfair witches for hundreds of years.