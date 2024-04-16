Posted in: Amazon Studios, Opinion, Preview, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: Alan Ritchson, amazon, opinion, police, prime video, Reacher

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Calls Out Police Union, Pushes Back on Insults

The National Fraternal Order of Police wasn't thrilled with Reacher star Alan Ritchson's comments on police brutality. Ritchson responds...

However you might feel about Reacher star Alan Ritchson, the dude isn't afraid to speak his mind no matter who he might piss off – at a time when other celebrities are looking to keep quiet for the sake of their brand. If you had a chance to check out our coverage of Ritchson's interview with The Hollywood Reporter, then you know the actor covered a wide range of not-so-serious topics (his future with the Prime Video series, his desire to play Batman, his wanting to host NBC's Saturday Night Live, and more) and very serious topics (how ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump is a "rapist" and a "con man" and how he's disappointed in those who claim to be Christians yet still support him).

Another topic that Ritchson covered was police brutality, with Ritchson having received grief back in 2o20 for posting an image of himself wearing a t-shirt that supported arresting the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor. "That was a tragic case," Ritchson shared. "Cops get away with murder all the time, and the fact that we can't really hold them accountable for their improprieties is disturbing to me. We should completely reform the way that we do it. I mean, you shouldn't have to spend more time getting an education as a hairstylist than as a cop who's armed with a deadly weapon. We should make it very hard for people to make mistakes or abuse power in our institutions," the actor added.

Not long after, the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) took to Twitter/X to begin having an earnest, meaningful dialogue… JUST KIDDING! Of course, the FOP decided to take the moment to condescendingly disparage the Reacher star as "another useless Hollywood actor" (though personally, it reads more like some discarded dialogue from a direct-to-VHS move from 1987 – especially that "we play for keeps" pile of cheese).

While Mr. Ritchson gets his face and forehead powdered on set, our officers are out doing a job he doesn't have the courage to do. While he gets to hear loud pops and have blanks fired at him, our officers feel the heat of the bullets as they pierce their skin. There are no… pic.twitter.com/50CbfGfQ46 — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) April 12, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Earlier today, Ritchson responded to FOP's social media post – and he showed up ready for a verbal fight. "This kind of emotionally immature response is the epitome of what concerns me about law enforcement today. If this is how leadership handles a peaceful disagreement, what does life look like for those unseen interactions in the street? ⁣How does this shape the character of those police officers looking to management? ⁣Do you really want individuals so easily angered and bully like school children to have a gun and the protection of an untouchable union? ⁣I don't," Ritchson began his Instagram post. ⁣

From there, Ritchson writes that FOP "haplessly fired multiple shots" at him because he "called for more accountability." Ritchson goes on to say that he knew he would get pushback from "people like you who crave a pat on the back and zero accountability" and that bravery also means standing up to the system when it needs to be challenged. "I've never been a fan of blind allegiance, which is dangerous and fertile ground for fascism, a political persuasion I'm averse to," Ritchson continued – and you can check out the Reacher star's full post (with text following) below:

⁣To @glfop: You belittle me for being incapable of demonstrating bravery, but I believe that's exactly what I've shown. You've haplessly fired multiple shots at me simply because I have called for more accountability. I did this knowing people like you who crave a pat on the back and zero accountability would criticize me. Standing up to impossibly large institutions takes courage. I've never been a fan of blind allegiance which is dangerous and fertile ground for fascism, a political persuasion I'm averse to. ⁣ I also believe two truths can be held at the same time. There are absolutely many good and brave cops who deserve the public's gratitude and certainly have mine. Simultaneously, it is true that there are rogue or ill-equipped officers who remind us that we need higher barriers to entry and stricter regulations so abuses are relegated to the past. Both can be and are true. To only seek praise and ignore this need is extremely unwise and endangers those at risk of being ostracized and marginalized – which is who I was referring to in my Hollywood Reporter article. ⁣ To make matters worse, in Florida, voters perpetuate these issues by continuing to support people like Gov. Desantis who just passed a law making it illegal for anyone other than the police to police themselves. This, lack of transparency would be laughable if not so deadly. ⁣ I'm certain efforts like these take us further from the world I hope to leave for my children, which is one with extreme prudence when deciding who we arm and a glass house for public institutions. Especially ones with the ability to end lives. ⁣ So thank you for your service and yes… I do think like that.

