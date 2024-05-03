Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution, paramount, preview

Criminal Minds: Evolution Returns June 6th: Images, Overview & More

Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution has set its two-episode return for Thursday, June 6th - here's a look at what viewers can expect.

Article Summary Criminal Minds: Evolution S17/S02 premieres June 6th on Paramount+ with a 2-episode release.

New cast member Felicity Huffman joins as Dr. Jill Gideon, the ex-wife of Jason Gideon.

New season confronts the BAU with 'Gold Star' mystery and serial killer in their midst.

Produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios, Erica Messer returns as showrunner.

Some great news for fans of Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution! Earlier today, we learned that the 10-episode new season will hit screens with a two-episode debut on Thursday, June 6th. The streaming series stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and Ryan-James Hatanaka – with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. For the second season, Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives, Get Shorty) has joined the cast in a guest-starring role. Here's a look at new preview images from S17E01: "Gold Star," "S17E02 "Contagion," and S17E05 "Conspiracy vs, Theory," followed by the official overview for the season – one that reveals the BAU's newest "member" – and key art poster:

In the wake of last season's shocking finale, the upcoming all-new season picks up as the FBI's elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of "Gold Star." As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit (Gilford) negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU's own backyard. The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences.

Huffman has been tapped to portray Dr. Jill Gideon, the ex-wife of Jason Gideon (played initially by Mandy Patinkin). Based on the character description that was released, Dr. Gideon is a brilliant biological psychiatrist who agrees to help the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit investigate a murderous conspiracy theory. Jill is reluctant to return to the bureau's elite team given her complicated history with David Rossi (Mantegna) and her dead ex-husband, Jason Gideon (Patinkin), but soon realizes her specific skill set could help them uncover another clue to the elusive Gold Star mystery.

Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios – with Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serving as showrunner. In addition, Messer, Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon serve as executive producers.

