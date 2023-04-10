Arcane: Riot Games CEO Confirms Season 2 "Not Going to Be This Year" Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent confirmed having screened Arcane Season 2 Episode 3 and that Season 2 won't be arriving on Netflix in 2023.

Created by Christian Linke & Alex Yee and stemming from Riot Games "League of Legends," the Emmy Award-winning Arcane was another example of an animated series that enters the scene with serious buzz and then proceeds to blow the minds of viewers and critics (and Emmy voters) alike. As we inch closer to it being 1-1/2 years since the series first premiered, fans have been feeling cautiously optimistic about a second season hitting Netflix screens before the end of the year. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case based on what Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent had to share during a sit-down with Guan Ze Yuan.

Unfortunately, it's looking more and more like 2024 will be the year for Arcane – and for two reasons. "I just watched the third episode of season 2 before my flight, so we're making progress on it. It is not ready yet, and there's two reasons for that. One, we want quality. We just don't want to rush," Laurent shared. And then there's the matter of the show's success, the level of which caught everyone by surprise. "Honestly, we didn't know if season 1 was gonna be a success. […] If I had known, we could have started season 2 way earlier. But we didn't know, so we kind of waited a bit. Now we're paying the price. So, it's unfortunately not going to be this year," Laurent added. Here's a look at the interview (kicking in at around the 18:20 mark):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nearly two months after winning the Emmy Award for Best Animated Program and with production on the second season underway, the Arcane team honored the one-year anniversary of the hit animated series with a message to the fans:

Arcane co-creator Christian Linke was in attendance during the September ceremony to receive their Emmy Award. "Thank you for this. It's a big deal for us as we come from video games. It's been amazing to see the world embrace our characters and our stories, so thanks to Netflix, who believed in us from the beginning; thanks to Riot Games, who worked on the whole IP… and to all the people that have been with our game and League of Legends for the last 12 years or so who helped make it as big as it is now," Linke said. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview for the first season of the Emmy Award-winning series:

Netflix's Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover, and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends' famous champions, including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce, and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation, and suspenseful storytelling.