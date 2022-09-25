Rick and Morty S06E04 Night Family Clip: Morty's Hot Stack of Abjacks

In this week's episode of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty (check out our thoughts on last week's episode here), it appears that our (ex-)dimension-hopping duo have apparently gotten tired of seeing all of these old guys with ripped abs. And it looks like S06E04 "Night Family" is the moment they picked to take matters into their own hands. Or more like the hands of their "night selves" (more on that in a minute). In the following clip released earlier today, we see the results of all of that nocturnal ab work, and it appears to lead to… a podcast? Uh-oh…

So with that in mind, here's a look back at brief scene from tonight's S06E04 "Night Family":

Previously, an extended preview was released that explained how Rick created a "night" version of himself that learns & does things while he's sleeping. Of course, there's absolutely no way that the family can get involved! The tech? Too advanced! Except there's one thing more powerful than that… Rick's inability to survive a guilt trip from his family:

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan, to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film), Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month, continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly, and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: