Archer Final Season Mini-Teaser: Pam Won't Be Denied Her "Sploosh"

With the final season kicking off this Wednesday, a new mini-teaser for FXX's Archer sees Sterling trying to keep Pam from beng Pam...

In a little more than 24 hours, Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin), Lana (Aisha Tyler), and The Agency will be striking out on their own as the 14th and final season of FXX's Archer gets underway. With Lana now in charge, the company's mission is clear: make the world a better place, make money while doing it, and still be able to look yourself in the mirror. A noble mission that may not be realistic – as we've seen from previously released previews. In the newest mini-teaser – reminding us that tomorrow is the day – we see Sterling attempting to keep Pam (Amber Nash) from being Pam. But can anyone ever really stop the "Sploosh"?

With the final run kicking off this Wednesday, August 30th, here's a look at the latest preview – followed by a look back at the official Season 14 trailer for FXX's Archer as well as some additional intel on what's to come:

Spl**sh. The final season of FXX's Archer premieres TOMORROW. Stream next day on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/WKuP03kedR — Archer (@archerfxx) August 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

During an interview with ScreenRant from earlier this year, series star Chris Parnell (Cyril Figgis) discussed how the series shifted its focus & approach during Season 13 in light of the passing of the great Jessica Walters (Malory Archer). "I think you got a pretty good sense of the big shift that happened with season 13 without Mallory around, sadly, without Jessica," Parnell shared. And then he followed that up with an unexpected revelation about the animated series' future. "But yeah, I think it's gonna be more of us doing spy stuff, but we've just started recording season 14, so it remains to be seen what else is gonna happen," Parnell added.

FX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The 13th season also featured the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).

