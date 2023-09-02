Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: archer, fx networks, preview, Season 14

Archer Season 14 Ep. 3 Trailer: Sterling's Not a Big Fan of Curses

In the following episode trailer for FXX's Archer Season 14 Episode 3: "Plaque Removal," Sterling isn't buying into the idea of being cursed.

It's a shame that this is the final season of FXX's Archer for a number of reasons – and now, we can add the addition of Natalie Dew's British Interpol agent Zara Khan into the mix. Only two episodes in, and Khan already feels like she's been a part of the cast since the beginning while also giving Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin) a partner who pushes him in new directions. And that brings us to the trailer for next week's episode, with S14E03: "Plaque Removal" finding Sterling, Khan, and Lana (Aisha Tyler) dealing with an international thief and (possible) cursed artifacts. Because The Agency hasn't already spent the previous 13 seasons dealing with some bad luck…

Archer Season 14 Episode 3 "Plaque Removal" Preview

Archer Season 14 Episode 3 "Plaque Removal": Archer, Lana, and Zara travel to England to stop a thief who is getting away with stealing possibly cursed artifacts. Written by Asha Michelle Wilson, here's a look at the episode trailer – followed by a look back at the official trailer for the final season:

During an interview with ScreenRant from earlier this year, series star Chris Parnell (Cyril Figgis) discussed how the series shifted its focus & approach during Season 13 in light of the passing of the great Jessica Walters (Malory Archer). "I think you got a pretty good sense of the big shift that happened with season 13 without Mallory around, sadly, without Jessica," Parnell shared. And then he followed that up with an unexpected revelation about the animated series' future. "But yeah, I think it's gonna be more of us doing spy stuff, but we've just started recording season 14, so it remains to be seen what else is gonna happen," Parnell added.

FX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The 13th season also featured the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).

