Archer & The Agency Are Hitting the Streets in New S13 Key Art Poster

With only a little more than two weeks to go until the 13th season of FXX's Archer graces our screens, we have the official key art poster showing Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin) and The Agency back on the case. But things have changed a lot since last season, with spy conglomerate IIA (International Intelligence Agency) now owning The Agency and everyone who comes with it. Has Fabian (Kayvan Novak) taken on more than even IIA can handle, or will our folks find new ways to stab each other in the back as they look to be the leader? We're guessing it's going to be a little bit of both… with a lot of destruction and bloodshed along the way, for good measure. And long with the key art, we also have overviews for the first two episodes.

With FXX's Archer set to return to our screens on August 24th, here's a look at the official Season 13 trailer, as well as the official overviews for S13E01 "The Big Con" and S13E02 "Operation: Fang":

'Archer' is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and The Agency have been acquired by Fabian Kingsworth and the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As the gang struggles to find their identity while performing odd missions for Fabian, one question arises: will they be able to maintain independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords? Archer Season 13 Episode 1 "The Big Con": Free drinks, party rooms, and swag bags are just a few of the things the gang is not enjoying at the world's foremost spy convention, Clandesti-con! Written by Mark Ganek. Archer Season 13 Episode 2 "Operation: Fang": Gillette is in charge of a creepy crawly mission in a tropical jungle. Written by Matt Roller.

FX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The upcoming season also features the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).