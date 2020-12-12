ARK: The Animated Series Coming 2022: Vin Diesel, Tennant, Yeoh & More

Fans of ARK: Survival Evolved have some animated adventures coming their way in the near future, with Studio Wildcard and director Jay Oliva (Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox) teaming up to executive produce and co-showrun an original animated television series based on the hit video game. Created and executive produced by game creators Jeremy Stieglitz and Jesse Rapczak, ARK: The Animated Series is composed of fourteen 30-minute episodes and has two seasons currently in production (with a 2022 launch planned). Lead writers Marguerite Bennett and Kendall Deacon Davis have written the scripts for the series, which also boasts an impressive voice cast consisting of major names from all across the pop culture spectrum (check out the full rundown below).

If that's not "breaking news"-worthy enough, Studio Wildcard also announced on Thursday night that Vin Diesel has joined the company as President of Creative Convergence and will act as executive producer of both ARK II and ARK: The Animated Series. In addition, Diesel will also lend his voice talents as Santiago, a fully-rendered hero protagonist who will cross over from the newly announced video game sequel to the animated television series. Here's your look at the extended trailer for ARK: The Animated Series, which is fully-funded and coming to market in 2022 to find a home:

From cutting-edge animation studio Lex + Otis and with music composed by Gareth Coker (Ori and the Will of the Wisps), ARK: The Animated Series chronicles the story of a mysterious primeval land populated by dinosaurs and other extinct creatures, where people from throughout human history have been resurrected. When 21st century Australian paleontologist Helena Walker awakes on the ARK after tragedy, she must learn to survive and find new allies, or die again at the hands of ruthless warlords — all while trying to uncover the true nature of their strange new world.

Now here's a look at the all-star voice cast, with actors ranging from The Boys and Westworld to The Wheel of Time and American Gods:

Gerard Butler (300) plays General Gaius Marcellus Nerva, a brutal ancient Roman despot.

Devery Jacobs (American Gods) plays Alasie, a peppy 17th-century Inuit teenager, now finding her place on the ARK.

Cissy Jones () plays The Gladiatrix, a formidable commander in Nerva's army.

Madeleine Madden (The Wheel of Time) plays 21st-century Australian paleontologist Helena Walker, newly awoken on the ARK.

Deborah Mailman (Total Control) plays Deborah Walker, a 21st-century Aboriginal Australian activist, and mother to Helena Walker.

Zahn McClarnon (Doctor Sleep) plays Thunder Comes Charging, a 19th century Lakota warrior who leads a thriving community on the ARK.

Malcolm McDowell (Truth Seekers) plays Senator Lucius Cassius Virilis, a manipulative aristocrat during the reign of Caesar Augustus.

Juliet Mills (Finding Hannah) plays Chava, a wise healer and village council member.

Elliot Page (The Umbrella Academy) plays Victoria Walker, an idealistic humanitarian aid worker, and wife of Helena Walker.

Ragga Ragnars (Vikings) plays Queen Sigrid, a bellicose 10th century Viking warlord.

David Tennant (Doctor Who) plays Sir Edmund Rockwell, an egocentric 19th-century scientist harboring dark ambitions.

Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) plays The Captain, a crusty buccaneer who profitably sails the dangerous waters around the ARK.

Karl Urban (The Boys) plays Bob, a recent square-jawed ARK arrival.

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) plays Henry Townsend, an 18th-century American watchmaker and Patriot spy.

Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery) plays Meiyin Li, a 3rd-century Chinese rebel leader, known on the ARK by her reputation as the formidable "Beast Queen."

Ron Yuan (Siren) plays Han Li, a 3rd-century Chinese rebel leader and brother to Meiyin.

Russell Crowe (Gladiator) plays Kor the Prophet, an eccentric 'dino-whisperer' hailing from a time before recorded history.

(Gladiator) plays Kor the Prophet, an eccentric 'dino-whisperer' hailing from a time before recorded history. Vin Diesel (Bloodshot) plays 24th-century 'Mek'-pilot, gearhead, & freedom-fighter Santiago.