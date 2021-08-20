Armor Wars: Yassir Lester Reportedly Tapped to Write Marvel Series

Some good rumblings out there about Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Armor Wars, the upcoming series that finds Don Cheadle returning as James Rhodes aka War Machine to hunt down some of Tony Stark's technology when it falls into some very "big bad" hands. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Yassir Lester (Black Monday) has been tapped to write the series. Sources speaking with DH claim Lester's pitch "excited execs as well as Cheadle for what he thought 'Armor Wars' could be." Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige will produce the series, which is still in the early stages of development (and with Marvel not returning DH's request for a comment).

Last month, Cheadle offered an update- and for those of you holding your breath for when it's going to come out? Might want to let that air out. Speaking with AP Entertainment to promote Space Jam: A New Legacy, Cheadle had this to say, "It's going to be interesting. We are just talking about what that show is going to be. We probably will start filming sometime next year and are just cracking the story right now. Deciding what's that journey going to look like, what the iteration of this is going to be. Obviously, if people know 'Armor Wars' they know what the series is about. But it's also figuring out how to establish and dig really deep into who Rhodey is because we haven't really seen a lot of that in the movies." Here's a look at the clip:

WAR MACHINE BOOTS UP – @DonCheadle teases upcoming Marvel series "Armor Wars" in which he will return as James Rhodes, aka War Machine. pic.twitter.com/hHy6b6mRLE — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 15, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.