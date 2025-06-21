Posted in: Fox, Hulu, TV | Tagged: angel, buffy the vampire slayer, firefly

Buffy, Angel Star James Marsters on Spike/"Firefly" Crossover Plans

If Nathan Fillion-starring Firefly hadn't been canceled, James Marsters shared that plans were in play for Spike (Buffy, Angel) to appear.

With series star/EP Sarah Michelle Gellar, Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman at work on Hulu's Gellar and Ryan Kiera Armstrong-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series pilot, there has been a ton of buzz building in and around the Buffyverse. One person who we've enjoyed hearing from is James Marsters, aka Spike, from both "Buffy" and the David Boreanaz-starring spinoff series Angel. Along with offering his support for the franchise's return, Marsters has also shared some personal insights from his time working on both series – and this time, he may have just topped himself.

As most of you know, Joss Whedon's Nathan Fillion-starring Firefly had only a 14-episode run on FOX. Still, the fans' love and devotion to the series would result in the feature film Serenity and a following that has run for well over two decades. But what you might not know is that there were plans to have a "Buffy"/Firefly crossover focused on Spike had the series not been canceled. "The plan was to put Spike in 'Firefly,' which was another one of Joss' shows about space. So he took me over and introduced me to the cast of 'Serenity,' 'Firefly.' I wish they would have just called it the same thing. Crazy. Um, uh… and I looked at all the space stuff and thought it was cool," Marsters shared.

The actor continued, "He introduced me to the cast — they were all really friendly and wonderful. I didn't know why I was being introduced to them, but apparently, the idea was that they were gonna go into a bar, and this vampire would be sitting there going: 'Nothing ever changes. It never changes.' And so Spike is immortal, so he would be in the future — and he was gonna join the cast. But… they got cancelled." With Fillion having played serial killer priest and First Evil lackey Caleb during the seventh season of "Buffy," it would've been interesting to see if Spike would've had a bad flashback. Here's a look at the TikTok clip from The Electric Crow with Marsters' comments, initially reported by Screen Rant:

