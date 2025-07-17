Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: assassin's creed

Assassin's Creed Series From Patino, Wiener Gets Netflix Green Light

Netflix has given a green light to Showrunner Roberto Patino and David Wiener's live-action Assassin's Creed series adaptation.

Roberto Patino and David Wiener serve as creators, showrunners, and executive producers.

The series will focus on the secret war between factions for humanity’s destiny across pivotal history.

Inspired by the beloved Ubisoft game, the show dives into identity, fate, power, and human connection.

Five years after Netflix and Ubisoft announced plans for a series adaptation, and two years after Jeb Stuart (Vikings: Valhalla, The Fugitive) confirmed that he was no longer the showrunner on the project (more on that below), we've got some good news to pass along regarding the efforts to bring the bestselling video game franchise Assassin's Creed to live-action life. Earlier today, the streamer announced that a live-action series has been given the green light, with Emmy nominees Roberto Patino (DMZ, Westworld, Sons of Anarchy) and David Wiener (Halo, Homecoming, The Killing) on board as creators, showrunners, and executive producers. The series is being described as a "high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions: one set on determining mankind's future through control and manipulation, the other fighting to preserve free will. The series follows characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity's destiny."

"We've been fans of Assassin's Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin's Creed opens to us," shared Wiener and Patino in a joint statement. "Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story – about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance. But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it's about what we stand to lose as a species when those connections break. We've got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we're committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet."

"I think it was a little bit of a move of executives from LA to London, and it allowed the London group who, unfortunately, had to inherit my vision of what it was instead of getting to develop their own vision. So I think that's fair [to say it was a "difference in vision"]. I know it's going to be great whenever it comes out. I think the Ubisoft guys are fantastic. I think it's a terrific franchise. It was just a good, mutual time to move on for both sides," Stuart shared during an interview with Collider in 2023 to promote Vikings: Valhalla Season 2.

