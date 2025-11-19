Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03: Cohan, Morgan Check In From Filming

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan checked in on social media during filming on AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 - here's a look!

In the upcoming third season of Showrunner Seth Hoffman and AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) finally put aside their differences to build the first thriving community in Manhattan since the apocalypse. However, when chaos begins to arise in the city, they are forced to question whether they have learned from their old wounds or whether their dark past will spell doom for the entire city. Based on that official description, it's pretty clear that the third season will be upping the show's game in some very big ways. But even as production rolls on, Morgan and Cohan haven't forgotten to check in on social media with the fans to let everyone know how things are going. Plus, there's no such thing as having too many behind-the-scenes looks at Cohan and Morgan together.

"Keep meaning to throw some pics of the lovely [Lauren Cohan] up here. Thank you for pestering me… here she be. The coolest co-star ever. Happy almost thanksgiving. Big love to all y'all from set of Dead City season 3. Gonna be a fun one. Xxjd," Morgan shared as the caption to his Instagram post on Wednesday night – here's a look:

Aimee Garcia's (Lucifer, Criminal Minds: Evolution) Renata is described as "a disarmingly charming leader with a natural ability to win people over with her optimism and convivial personality." Jimmi Simpson (Dark Matter, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) is set for the role of Dillard, though additional details were not released. Raúl Castillo (Task, Army of the Dead) has joined the series as a series regular in the role of Luis, though no additional details were offered. Here's a look at the announcement that hit social media back in July that announced that Season 3 was on the way:

NYC isn't done with Negan and Maggie just yet… 🍎#DeadCity will be returning for SEASON 3, with #TWD veteran Seth Hoffman joining as showrunner! pic.twitter.com/GaTVvJrxdx — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 16, 2025 Show Full Tweet

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland, on a mission to save Hershel (Logan Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the second season starred Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast for the second season. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

