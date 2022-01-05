Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Officially Unleashed This Sunday

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 begins its final run this Sunday, January 9th. That's the second half of the final season that adapts the endgame of the manga. Everything has been leading to this. All hell is breaking loose with heel-turns, all-out war, and fan-favourite characters dying up the wazoo. This is hardly a spoiler. It already began in the first half of the season.

As the synopsis for Attack on Titan goes: "Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that lurked outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scout Regiment dared to stray behind the safety of the walls –but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. The war for Paradis zeroes in on Shiganshina just as Jaegerists have seized control. After taking a huge blow from a surprise attack led by Eren, Marley swiftly acts to return the favor. With Zeke's true plan revealed and the military forced under a new rule, this battle might be fought on two fronts. Does Eren intend on fulfilling his half-brother's wishes or does he have a plan of his own?"

Attack on Titan really is the Game of Thrones of anime with its wildly unpredictable twist and turns, ambitious plans to save the day that never go the way anyone wants, and its massive body counts where no one is safe. Like Game of Thrones, it's about the history and the fate of kingdoms. It also has a trope that virtually every epic anime series about the apocalypse insists on these days, lifted directly from the climax of Evangelion. This is the plot trope where the big bad decides the world is a terrible place full of pain and suffering and wants to attain the power of God to change reality. Virtually every Japanese Big Bad has that plan these days. Anime fans can debate this, whether the final villain is truly the villain and whether the series' casual use of Holocaust and Warsaw Ghetto imagery in its depiction of racism and xenophobia since the Japanese can get awfully cavalier in their use of WWII imagery. However it goes, Attack on Titan will go down as one of the strangest and most ambitious anime series out there.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 will be streaming on Funimation and Crunchyroll starting on Sunday, January 9th.