Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans Say Series Sokka Should Stay Sexist

Some Avatar: The Last Airbender fans are concerned that the Netflix series' Sokka won't be sexist enough. Okay, let's address this...

Okay, now this is a weird one. As the promo machine begins rolling out for Netflix and showrunner Albert Kim's (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) Avatar: The Last Airbender, Entertainment Weekly went live with its profile cover story on the streaming series. Included in that profile were pretty extensive interviews with the cast & creative team on a wide range of topics. One of those topics focused on was Sokka – portrayed by Ian Ousley – and how his sexism ("Girls are better at fixing pants than guys, and guys are better at hunting and fighting") would be toned down in the move to live-action. "There's more weight with realism in every way," Ousley shared, with co-star Kiawentiio (Katara) adding, "I feel like we also took out the element of how sexist [Sokka] was. I feel like there were a lot of moments in the original show that were iffy."Ousley agreed, saying, "Yeah, totally. There are things that were redirected just because it might play a little differently [in live action]." Apparently, having a less-sexist Sokka was a bridge too far for some "Airbender" fans… and that's where the weirdness comes in.

First off, if that's a dealbreaker for you then you've been looking for an excuse to hate on the series since it was first announced. That's fine. Stick to your animated epic – or the feature film! ;) But don't s**t on the experience for everybody else. Second, considering just how much content there is that needs to be adapted, altered, and changed to fit the format of live-action series storytelling, this was probably the furthest from the show's creators' minds – and it should be. I get the argument that Sokka's sexism is part of his journey – and if someone guaranteed Kim and his team that they would get a minimum of four seasons to tell their story, I'm sure there would be time to explore a bunch of characters in deeper detail. But that's not the reality of how series television works, where you don't get to take a real creative breath until the second season. Third? HOW ABOUT WAITING UNTIL THE SERIES ACTUALLY PREMIERES?!? It's a crazy concept, I know – but maybe you put away the knives until Kim and his team have a chance to show you what they're bringing to the table.

For those of you scoffing at Netflix and using Cowboy Bebop as an example – two quick side notes. (1) The John Cho-starring live-action series adaptation was a fun take on the anime with serious Preacher vibes that was torpedoed by way too many fans before it even aired over their obsession over a character's breasts not being big enough. (2) Netflix is also the home of the live-action takes on One Piece and The Sandman – two works that for years were considered to be unadaptable until that urban legend got wiped off the books. And as someone who is *mumble*mumble* years old, I can tell you from experience that animation has a long, nasty history of shoveling shit to little kids – steaming piles of racism, sexism, and more. So stop with the "golden age" retconning, pry open your minds a little more, and give the series a chance when February 22nd rolls around…

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.

Here's a Look at Who's Who in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender

Along with Gordon Cormier (Aang), Kiawentiio (Katara), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Dallas Liu (Zuko), Elizabeth Yu (Azula), Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Iroh), Daniel Dae Kim (Fire Lord Ozai), Maria Zhang (Suki), Tamlyn Tomita (Yukari), Yvonne Chapman (Avatar Kyoshi), and Casey Camp-Horinek (Gran Gran), here's a look back at the rest of the full cast, as well as who they will be portraying & their position in the upcoming series:

**Water Tribe**

Amber Midthunder (she/her; Prey, Roswell) as Princess Yue: The compassionate spiritual leader of the Northern Water Tribe.

A Martinez (he/him; Cowboy Bebop, Ambulance) as Pakku: The veteran waterbending master of the Northern Water Tribe and a fierce defender of their traditions.

Irene Bedard (she/her; Pocahontas, The Stand) as Yagoda: An empathetic healer who serves as a role model for her tribe's female waterbenders.

Joel Oulette (he/him; Trickster, Ruby and the Well) as Hahn: A strong and skilled warrior with an unwavering loyalty to his tribe.

Nathaniel Arcand (he/him; Heartland, FBI: Most Wanted) as Chief Arnook: Father to Princess Yue and the respected leader of their tribe.

Meegwun Fairbrother (he/him; Burden of Truth, Mohawk Girls) as Avatar Kuruk: A previous Avatar with a haunted past.

**Earth Kingdom**

Arden Cho (she/her; Partner Track) as June: A tough and persistent bounty hunter known for her ruthless efficiency.

Utkarsh Ambudkar (he/him; Ghosts, World's Best) as King Bumi: The ancient and mercurial ruler of the Earth Kingdom city of Omashu.

Danny Pudi (he/him; Mythic Quest, Corner Office) as the Mechanist: An eccentric inventor and engineer who's doing his best to raise his son in a war-torn world.

Lucian-River Chauhan (he/him, Encounter, Heartland) as Teo: The idealistic and high-flying son of the Mechanist.

James Sie (he/him; Stillwater) as the Cabbage Merchant: A long-suffering vegetable vendor in Omashu.

**Fire Nation**

Momona Tamada (she/her; Secret Headquarters, One: Thunder God's Tale) as Ty Lee: An energetic and upbeat teen and one of Princess Azula's best friends.

Thalia Tran (she/her; Raya and the Last Dragon, Little) as Mai: An unflappable and deadpan teen who, along with Ty Lee, is one of Princess Azula's closest allies.

Ruy Iskandar (he/him; Yes Day, Benders) as Lt. Jee: The first officer of Prince Zuko's ship.

Hiro Kanagawa (he/him; Altered Carbon, The Man in the High Castle) as Fire Lord Sozin: The ruthless and ambitious previous ruler of the Fire Nation and grandfather of Fire Lord Ozai.

C.S. Lee (he/him; Dexter, Warrior) as Avatar Roku: A wise and benevolent past Avatar from the Fire Nation.

François Chau (he/him; The Expanse, American Gigolo) as The Great Sage: The venerated spiritual leader of the Fire Nation and guardian of Avatar Roku's shrine.

Ryan Mah (he/him; The Good Doctor, Snowpiercer) as Lt. Dang: Commander Zhao's second-in-command.

**Spirit World**

George Takei (he/him; Star Trek, Resident Alien) as the voice of Koh: An ancient, predatory spirit.

Randall Duk Kim (he/him; Kung Fu Panda, John Wick) as the voice of Wan Shi Tong: Appears in the form of a giant owl and is also known as the Spirit of Knowledge.

