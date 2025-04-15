Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: avatar, Avatar The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Miya Cech on Live-Action Toph Changes

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender star Miya Cech discusses her take on Toph being "a little older and slightly more feminine" and more.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with production on the second and third seasons of Netflix and Showrunners Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani's Gordon Cormier-starring live-action series adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, we were being treated to a rundown of the team's blooper moments from the first season. For this go-around, our spotlight shifts back to what's to come as Miya Cech offers some insights into what viewers can expect from her take on Toph.

Cech was first introduced as part of the cast during Netflix's Geeked Week 2024, with Ian Ousley (Sokka) and Dallas Liu (Prince Zuko) joining host Joe Manganiello on stage to present a teaser of Cech's Toph getting ready for action. During an interview with The Direct on the red carpet for the sci-fi horror film Marshmellow, Cech noted some differences between the live-action and animated versions of the beloved character.

"My version of Toph is going to be a little older and slightly more feminine. I feel like I wanted to work into a very humanizing space for her because, you know, she was a cartoon," Cech shared. In terms of preparing for the role, the actress added that she had met with original voice actor Michaela Jill Murphy. "I have met Makayla who plays the voice of Toph, and I feel like we have both a very similar take in terms of process," she shared.

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

Chin Han (Mortal Kombat), Hoa Xuande (The Sympathizer), Justin Chien (The Brothers Sun), Amanda Zhou (Spinning Out), Crystal Yu (Doctor Who), Kelemete Misipeka (Sons of Thunder), Lourdes Faberes (The Sandman), and Rekha Sharma (Yellowjackets) are joining the cast for the second season. They join Miya Cech, who was officially announced as Toph back in September 2024.

Han has been tapped to play Long Feng, leader of Ba Sing Se secret police, the Dai Li, while Xuande is set as Professor Zei, head of the anthropology department at Ba Sing Se University. Chien's King Kuei is the ruler of the Earth Kingdom, while Zhou's Joo Dee is a public servant and guide for important visitors in Ba Sing Se. Yu is on board as Lady Beifong, Toph's mother, while Misipeka will play professional earthbending wrestler, The Boulder. Faberes has been tapped for General Sung, a high-ranking Earth Army commander – with Sharma set for a new character, Amita.

And here's a look back at the video of the cast returning to start work on the second season – including the table read – that was released by Netflix back in September 2024:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!