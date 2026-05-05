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The Boys Series Finale Special Screenings Set for Regal 4DX Theaters

Regal Cinemas, Prime Video, and Sony Pictures TV are teaming up to present The Boys series finale at participating Regal 4DX Theaters.

Article Summary The Boys series finale “Blood and Bone” is getting special 4DX screenings at participating Regal Cinemas on May 19.

Amazon Prime Video, Regal Cinemas, and Sony Pictures TV are teaming up for The Boys finale event ahead of streaming.

The Boys announced tickets come with a concession voucher, with the finale debuting on Prime Video that week.

Season 5 builds to The Boys finale as Homelander pursues V1 and pushes Vought’s dangerous new vision for America.

Prime Video is following the trend of Netflix and HBO Max by releasing the anticipated finales of its hit TV shows in theaters, with the Eric Kripke-created The Boys series finale receiving that treatment. The Boys' social media made the announcement today, "In two weeks, we're going out with a bang. Literally, because ya might vibrate watchin' the series finale in 4DX. Get yer mitts on a seat with the purchase of a concession voucher, which is good towards sweets or soda on the day of. See ya May 19 at 9:30 p.m." with the finale's release on Prime Video on May 20th. Regal Cinemas, which is using 4DX, the South Korean-developed technology, "is widely considered to be the biggest innovation in cinematic technology to date, with motion-enabled chairs, environmental simulation controls, and more!" The finale, titled "Blood and Bone," is written by series vets Judalina Neira (The Flash) and David Reed (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds).

The Boys Season 5: The Story So Far…

Season five of The Boys finds Homelander (Antony Starr) with renewed purpose, to inject himself with V1, the original incarnation of compound V from Vought that would grant him the same immortality as his father, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), whom he brought back from the deep freeze to help the search. Homelander, who's at his most influential and powerful, uses his newfound status to get America even closer to a theocratic state, believing himself to be the one true God as part of the new Vought initiative of creating the "Democratic Church of America" in an attempt to supersede Christianity in America as the dominant religion.

As the Boys are on a similar trail to find V1, their aim is to save their member supes in Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Kumiko (Karen Fukuhara) while triggering a global supe pandemic to kill Homelander and prevent anyone from stepping into his place. Some of the major casualties this season are former Seven-turned-Boys member A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) and the Seven's Firecracker (Valorie Curry), who was seeing Soldier Boy behind Homelander's back, both killed by Homelander's hands. The Boys, which also stars Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Susan Heyward, Daveed Diggs, Cameron Crovetti, and Giancarlo Esposito, streams Wednesdays on Prime Video.

In two weeks, we're going out with a bang. Literally, because ya might vibrate watchin' the series finale in 4DX. Get yer mitts on a seat with the purchase of a concession voucher, which is good towards sweets or soda the day of. See ya May 19 at 9:30 p.m. https://t.co/C7AE0aE0Xs pic.twitter.com/dO5Mey0Msi — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 5, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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