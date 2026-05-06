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Daredevil: Born Again, Rick and Morty & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, The Punisher, Daredevil: Born Again, Rick and Morty, The One Piece, Good Omens 3, Lanterns & more!

Article Summary Daredevil: Born Again leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with a Season 2 finale preview for “The Southern Cross.”

Marvel action joins TV buzz as The Punisher teaser lands alongside updates on The Boys and Lanterns.

Rick and Morty Season 9 opens with D&D, fly-fishing, and a Jerrycorn, while The One Piece sets a 2027 debut.

More TV highlights include Good Omens 3, King of the Hill, Dutton Ranch, Doctor Who, Ahsoka, and NCIS.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, SNL UK, The Punisher, Daredevil: Born Again, The Vampire Lestat, King of the Hill, Dutton Ranch, Rick and Morty, Doctor Who, The One Piece, Good Omens 3, Lanterns, Ahsoka, Will Trent, NCIS, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, May 6th, 2026:

The Boys Series Finale Special Screenings Set for Regal 4DX Theaters

SNL UK Midweek: Hannah Waddingham Has Advice for Fouracres & Marlow

The Punisher: One Last Kill Teaser: Frank Has a Question For You

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale: "The Southern Cross" Preview

WWE Raw Review: Backlash Go-Home Show Ends With Roman Crushed

Why Not Let The Vampire Lestat Cast (Kinda) Spoil Things For You?

King of the Hill Season 15 Set for July 20th; Annecy Fest Preview Set

Dutton Ranch Official Trailer: Beth & Rip Look Beyond "Yellowstone"

Devil May Cry Season 2 Music: Papa Roach, Korn, Evanescence & More

Rick and Morty Season 9 Opening: D&D, Fly-Fishing, and a Jerrycorn?

The Boroughs Trailer: Because You're Never Too Old to Hunt Monsters

Doctor Who: Adversary Of The Daleks and Dawn Of The Daleks From Titan

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Season 2 Trailer: New Season, New Case

The One Piece: Netflix's New Anime Adapt Sets Sail in February 2027

The Rocky Horror Show Cast Brings "Sweet Transvestite" to Late-Night

The Four Seasons Season 2 Trailer: Netflix Previews The Road Ahead

Joe Cipriano's 1990s Be Kind and Rewind VHS Playback Party Launches

The Rookie Season 9: Hawley on Tim & Lucy's Future, Miles Graduating

Tracker Moves, The Rookie Wraps & The Boys Teases: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Good Omens 3 Director on Tennant & Sheen Crafting Their Characters

Lanterns: Balancing New Viewers, Diehard Fans Was "Fun," "Challenging"

Remember Ahsoka Season 2? It Doesn't Seem Disney/Lucasfilm Did

SNL UK: George Fouracres & His Connection to "British Pork" Sketch

Will Trent S04E18: "Be of Service" Preview; Rosenthal on Season Finale

NCIS: Sydney S03E18 "Rough Diamond" Preview: Multifaceted Conspiracy

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Finale: "Hollywood Ending" Preview: Crossroads

NCIS Season 23 Ep. 19: "Deal with the Devil" Preview: Justice Denied?

The Critic Series Reboot Is "More Likely Than Not" Happening: Al Jean

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