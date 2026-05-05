Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: sydney

NCIS: Sydney S03E18 "Rough Diamond" Preview: Multifaceted Conspiracy

The team investigates a conspiracy connecting a dead Marine and diamonds in tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS: Sydney, S03E18: "Rough Diamond."

Article Summary NCIS: Sydney S03E18 “Rough Diamond” links a dead former Marine, a murder case, and a dangerous diamond conspiracy.

The team traces the case to a disgraced journalist, one of Australia’s richest men, and sinister lab-grown diamonds.

Tonight’s NCIS: Sydney sets the stage for a two-part Season 3 finale as The Collective’s larger plan starts closing in.

Early previews for S03E19 “Hunter” and S03E20 “Killer” promise Fiji fallout, family shocks, and a fight to survive.

We're down to only tonight's episode of CBS's Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance-starring NCIS: Sydney before the big two-episode, two-hour season finale. Tonight on S03E18: "Rough Diamond," the team connects the dots between the death of a Marine wanted for murder and lab-grown diamonds, leading them into a dark conspiracy. Following that, we have an early look at S03E19: "Hunter" and S03E20: "Killer," as The Collective puts its plans in motion and the team looks to keep themselves and those closest to them alive.

NCIS: Sydney S03E18 – Season 3 Finale Previews

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 18: "Rough Diamond" – The death of a former Marine wanted for murder leads the team to a sinister plot involving a disgraced journalist, one of Australia's richest men, and lab-grown diamonds. Written by Morgan O'Neill, James Cripps & Jessica Tuckwell and directed by Catherine Millar.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 19: "Hunter" – The team is pulled back into The Collective's web when an FBI agent is found dead in Fiji, and Mackey faces an unplanned family reunion. Written by Morgan O'Neill & James Cripps and directed by Grant Brown.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 20: "Killer" – The team faces the battle of their lives to stop The Collective and save those they hold dear. Written by Morgan O'Neill & James Cripps and directed by Grant Brown.

NCIS: Sydney is the fifth series to come out of the popular global NCIS franchise, and the first-ever international edition. With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) work together as a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey (Todd Lasance), our team of Americans and Aussies overcomes and harnesses their differences to solve each case.

The team includes sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper (Tuuli Narkle), endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sean Sagar), curmudgeonly forensic pathologist Doctor Roy Penrose (William McInnes), and brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson (Mavournee Hazel). In its third season, NCIS: Sydney is back to business in the glistening Harbour City, having escaped the belly of the beast in their croc-fueled Top End adventure. But little do they know, something even more dangerous is coming back to bite them: their own pasts.

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