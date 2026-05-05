Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Finale: "Hollywood Ending" Preview: Crossroads

As the future of Camp Pendleton remains in doubt, here's a look at tonight's season finale of CBS's NCIS: Origins, S02E18: "Hollywood Ending."

Article Summary NCIS: Origins Season 2 ends with “Hollywood Ending” as Camp Pendleton faces closure and the team confronts a major crossroads.

CBS has renewed NCIS: Origins for Season 3, but the series is expected to return with a shorter episode order.

The NCIS: Origins finale preview includes the official Episode 18 synopsis, plus a trailer teasing an uncertain future.

“Hollywood Ending” is written by Gina Lucita Monreal and directed by Niels Arden Oplev for the Season 2 finale.

The good news? CBS's Austin Stowell-starring NCIS: Origins will be back for a third season. The bad news? It appears it'll be with fewer episodes when it does. Of course, where things stand with the team moving forward depends on what goes down tonight during S02E18: "Hollywood Ending," as the future of Camp Pendleton remains a big question mark. Here's a look at our preview of what's ahead with tonight's season finale, including an official episode and series overview, trailer, and image gallery.

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Finale Previews

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 18: "Hollywood Ending" – With the Camp Pendleton office in danger of being shut down, the team confronts an uncertain future. Written by Gina Lucita Monreal and directed by Niels Arden Oplev.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. Season two delves deeper into the unstoppable NCIS Camp Pendleton team, led by the legendary Mike Franks, as well as Gibbs' early career as a special agent, and reveals the fate of Lala after last season's devastating car crash. Facing new threats, higher stakes and defining moments that shape their professional and personal lives, one fact is certain: This team always has each other's backs. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf).

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