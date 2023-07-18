Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: babylon 5, blu-ray, j. michael straczynski, preview, trailer, Warner Bros

Babylon 5: JMS Announces Complete Series Getting Blu-Ray Release

J. Michael Straczynski announced that WBD Home Entertainment is releasing Babylon 5: The Complete Series on Blu-ray in December.

The good news for Babylon 5 fans didn't end with the news that J. Michael Straczynski, Warner Bros. Animation & WB Home Entertainment's upcoming animated return film, Babylon 5: The Road Home, would be blasting off on August 15th. Earlier today, JMS took to Twitter to confirm that Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment will be releasing Babylon 5: The Complete Series on Blu-ray fully remastered on December 5, 2023. That's right, all 110 original episodes (along with the pilot movie The Gathering) are being released in celebration of the influential series' 20th anniversary – with a suggested retail price of $99.99 in the U.S. ($119.99 in Canada) – and it's available to pre-order on a number of sites by the time you read this.

Here's a look back at JMS's tweet from earlier today announcing the news:

ATTENTION #BABYLON5 FANS! YOU WANTED IT, YOU ASKED FOR IT, AND IT'S FINALLY HAPPENED! To celebrate B5's 30th Anniversary, the Complete Babylon 5 series will be released ON BLU-RAY December 5, '23. Pre-orders can be placed STARTING TODAY via the retailer of your choice. Huzzah! pic.twitter.com/9OfI05I0fa — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) July 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

What We Know About Babylon 5: The Road Home

Continuing the storyline from the 1990s, here's a look at the official logline for Babylon 5: The Road Home: "Travel across the galaxy with John Sheridan as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way, he reunites with some familiar faces while discovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe."

Returning from the original series are Bruce Boxleitner as John Sheridan, Claudia Christian as Susan Ivanova, Peter Jurasik as Londo Mollari, Bill Mumy as Lennier, Tracy Scoggins as Elizabeth Lochley, and Patricia Tallman as Lyta Alexander. In addition, the animated feature also sees Paul Guyet as Zathras and Jeffery Sinclair, Anthony Hansen as Michael Garibaldi, Mara Junot as Reporter and Computer Voice, Phil LaMarr as Dr. Stephen Franklin, Piotr Michael as David Sheridan, Andrew Morgado as G'Kar, and Rebecca Riedy as Delenn. JMS penned the film and will executive produce, with Matt Peters (Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons) directing. Rick Morales serves as supervising producer, with Sam Register serving as the executive producer on the Warner Bros. Animation & Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment animated feature.

