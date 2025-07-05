Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: ballard, Bosch

Ballard: Prime Video Rolls Out "Bosch" Spinoff's Season 1 Ep Titles

Here are the episode titles for bestselling author Michael Connelly and Prime Video's Maggie Q-starring "Bosch" universe series, Ballard.

Article Summary Prime Video unveils episode titles for Ballard, the upcoming Bosch universe spinoff starring Maggie Q.

Maggie Q leads as Renée Ballard, heading the LAPD's cold case division in this thrilling drama.

Ballard must solve cold cases while uncovering a larger conspiracy threatening her and her team.

Bosch: Legacy finale connects directly to the Ballard series, deepening the Bosch universe lore.

Prime Video's Maggie Q-starring Ballard follows bestselling author Michael Connelly's detective (Maggie Q), who is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division—a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life. With only days to go until the "Bosch: Legacy" spinoff series debuts, we're getting a rundown of the chapters comprising the ten-episode first season – here's a look:

Bosch Universe: Renée Ballard Spinoff Gets Series Order

Back in November 2023, we learned that Prime Video had given a 10-episode green light to an "Untitled Renée Ballard Project," with Connelly executive-producing via Hieronymus Pictures alongside Fabel Entertainment – with Michael Alaimo (The Closer, The Man Who Fell To Earth) and Kendall Sherwood (Major Crimes, Your Honor) as co-showrunners. The third season finale of Bosch: Legacy served as a kind of "hand-off" to the spinoff series – with Jet Wilkinson directing the Bosch: Legacy Season 3 finale and the first two episodes of the Ballard series.

During his November 2024 book club livestream with his longtime editor, Asya Muchnick, in support of The Waiting, Connelly covered a wide range of topics beyond just his new Bosch/Ballard novel – including the news that filming on the first season's final episode was set for that week. And in case anyone still had any doubts about Maggie Q as Ballard, Connelly didn't mince words when it came to his support. "So when it came to casting her, we're actually this week filming the last episode of the first season, we have Maggie Q. She is Ballard. Like in the book, she has confrontations with superiors, mostly male, and she gets it and makes it work. There's a physicality to her that works. We got a winner," Connelly shared.

The spinoff series stars Maggie Q, Courtney Taylor (Neon, Abbott Elementary), John Carroll Lynch (Big Sky, American Horror Story), Michael Mosley (The Calling), Rebecca Field (Shameless), Victoria Moroles (Never Have I Ever), Amy Hill (Mom), Ricardo Chavera, (Selena), Noah Bean (Nikita), Alain Uy (Power Book IV: Force), and Hector Hugo (Snowfall). The series will be executive-produced by Connelly, Michael Alaimo & Kendall Sherwood. Henrik Bastin & Melissa Aouate executive produce on behalf of Fabel Entertainment, with Jasmine Russ co-executive-producing. Jamie Boscardin Martin and Trey Batchelor also serve as co-executive producers, with Theresa Snider co-executive-producing for Hieronymus Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!