Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: The Legend of Vox Machina

The Legend of Vox Machina Announces Andy Serkis Has Season 4 Role

The team behind Prime Video and Critical Role's The Legend of Vox Machina announced that Andy Serkis is voicing a character in Season 4.

Article Summary The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 adds Andy Serkis to the voice cast, with his mystery role set to be revealed June 3.

Sam Riegel and Matthew Mercer shared the casting news in a teaser clip, fueling hype for Prime Video's next chapter.

Season 4 picks up a year after the Chroma Conclave, with Vox Machina split apart before a new evil forces a reunion.

Prime Video and Critical Role are teasing a darker, bigger The Legend of Vox Machina season as the heroes face their toughest foe.

With only a week to go before our loveable heroes face their most challenging and darkest foe to date, a threat that will test them in ways they never imagined, the fine folks over at Prime Video and Critical Role's The Legend of Vox Machina had some big casting news to break. In a teaser clip released on Wednesday, Sam Riegel and Matthew Mercer revealed to the team (via Riegel's t-shirt) that Andy Serkis ("The Lord of the Rings" franchise) had joined the voice cast – though they didn't divulge which character he would be voicing.

Set a year after the Chroma Conclave, the new season finds Vox Machina having parted ways, searching for love, family, and purpose. But as always, the call of adventure is a breath away. When a long-slumbering evil awakens to threaten the realm, they must reunite to take on an epic foe. Here's a look at the big reveal from earlier today:

A legend joins the cast of The Legend of Vox Machina! All will be revealed on June 3rd. pic.twitter.com/LDA1D7mpqZ — The Legend of Vox Machina and The Mighty Nein (@LVMandM9onPrime) May 27, 2026 Show Full Tweet

The news of a fourth season came via an announcement video earlier this year that featured some faces you might just recognize. "The fantastic team at Critical Role and Titmouse continues to deliver captivating seasons of 'The Legend of Vox Machina,' and we are excited for more to come," said Melissa Wolfe, head of animation, Amazon MGM Studios, when the announcement video was released. "Our global Prime Video audience has embraced this series from the beginning, and the fans, along with us, remain passionate about the characters and stories."

"We are beyond thrilled – and grateful – to continue the epic and wild adventures of Vex, Vax, Keyleth, Percy, Pike, Grog, and everyone's favorite character – Scanlan," shared EP Sam Riegel. "With each season, this show levels up, and we already have big plans to level up both our heroes and villains in Season Four." Now, here's a look at the announcement video that was released back in October 2024:

Prime Video's The Legend of Vox Machina is an Amazon MGM Studios, Critical Role, and Titmouse production. The series stars Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (World of Warcraft), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Matthew Mercer (Baldur's Gate 3), Liam O'Brien (Marvel's Avengers), Marisha Ray (Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Travis Willingham (Dispatch).

The Critical Role cast also serves as executive producers alongside Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), and Ben Kalina (Big Mouth) of Titmouse. The cast also features previously announced voice actors Wayne Brady (The Wayne Brady Show, Whose Line Is It Anyway?), Kevin Michael Richardson (Lilo & Stitch, Kamek in The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Debra Wilson (Destiny 2, Star Wars: Survivor), and Tom Cardy (composer, actor).

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