Posted in: CD Projekt Red, Games, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, Video Games | Tagged: the witcher, The Witcher IV

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Announces "Songs of the Past" Expansion

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be getting its first new expansion in years, as they revealed early details about Songs of the Past

Article Summary CD Projekt Red has announced The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt expansion Songs of the Past, with Fool's Theory co-developing.

The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past puts players back in control of Geralt for an all-new story-driven adventure.

Details remain limited, but the new Witcher expansion is currently slated to launch in 2027 on PC and consoles.

Songs of the Past could help bridge The Witcher 3 and The Witcher IV as CD Projekt Red expands Geralt's saga.

CD Projekt Red had a surprise announcement this week, as they confirmed a new expansion will be coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The expansion is called Songs of the Past, which is being developed with studio Fool's Theory. Details are scarce, but we do know you'll return to the role of Geralt for a new adventure. But no word on when or where it will take you. Our best guess is that this content will serve as a prelude to The Witcher IV, in some capacity, which is smart to bridge the gap between games if they do so. For now, we just have to wait for mroe info as the expansion will be released in 2027 for PC and consoles.

Song of the Past Will Arrive in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next Year

You are Geralt of Rivia, mercenary monster slayer. Before you stands a war-torn, monster-infested continent you can explore at will. Your current contract? Tracking down Ciri — the Child of Prophecy, a living weapon that can alter the shape of the world. Trained from early childhood and mutated to gain superhuman skills, strength, and reflexes, witchers are a counterbalance to the monster-infested world in which they live. Gruesomely destroy foes as a professional monster hunter armed with a range of upgradeable weapons, mutating potions, and combat magic.

Hunt down a wide variety of exotic monsters, from savage beasts prowling mountain passes to cunning supernatural predators lurking in the shadowy back alleys of densely populated cities. Invest your rewards to upgrade your weaponry and buy custom armor, or spend them on horse races, card games, fist fighting, and other pleasures life brings.

Built for endless adventure, the massive open world of The Witcher sets new standards in terms of size, depth, and complexity. Traverse a fantastical open world: explore forgotten ruins, caves, and shipwrecks, trade with merchants and dwarven smiths in cities, and hunt across the open plains, mountains, and seas. Deal with treasonous generals, devious witches, and corrupt royalty to provide dark and dangerous services. Make choices that go beyond good & evil, and face their far-reaching consequences.

Take on the most important contract of your life: to track down the child of prophecy, the key to saving or destroying this world. In times of war, chase down the child of prophecy, a living weapon foretold by ancient elven legends. Struggle against ferocious rulers, spirits of the wilds, and even a threat from beyond the veil – all hell-bent on controlling this world. Define your destiny in a world that may not be worth saving.

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