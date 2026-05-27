Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: lord of the rings, the rings of power

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S04 Filming Early 2027: Report

Reports are that pre-production on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 4 will begin this fall, with Early 2027 eyed for filming.

Article Summary The Rings of Power Season 4 is reportedly eyeing early 2027 for filming, with pre-production expected this fall.

The Hollywood Reporter says early work on The Rings of Power Season 4 could begin around Season 3’s November 11 debut.

Prime Video has not officially renewed The Rings of Power for Season 4, but UK-based development is reportedly moving ahead.

The Rings of Power Season 3 arrives November 11, setting up the War of the Elves and Sauron and the forging of the One Ring.

During Prime Video's Upfronts 2026 presentation earlier this month, fans learned that the third season of Patrick McKay and JD Payne's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power would officially start hitting screens beginning on November 11th. If The Hollywood Reporter's exclusive report from earlier today is accurate, that might be around the same time that pre-production on a fourth season would get underway. Though a potential Season 4 hasn't been given an official green light, THR reports that early work on the UK-based production is expected to get underway this fall, with cameras rolling in Early 2027.

"The Rings of Power" brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and takes viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

The series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

Jumping forward several years from the events of Season 2, Season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war, bind all peoples to his will – and at last rule all Middle-earth.

Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and executive producer-director Charlotte Brandstrom. Matthew Penry-Davey is a producer, and Ally O'Leary, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

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