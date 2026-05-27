Posted in: Dragon Quest, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon Quest XII: Beyond Dreams

Dragon Quest XII: Beyond Dreams Announced on 40th Anniversary

Dragon Quest XII: Beyond Dreams was announced today along with several other Dragon Quest reveals during a special 40th Anniversary video

Article Summary Dragon Quest XII: Beyond Dreams was announced during the 40th Anniversary showcase, with a new title, logo, and footage.

Square Enix said Dragon Quest XII was restructured in development, alongside messages from Yuji Horii and Yosuke Saito.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World was revealed for Switch 2, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Dragon Quest XI S hits Switch 2 on Sept. 24, while Dragon Quest Smash/Grow adds Dragon Quest Day events and rewards.

Square Enix revealed multiple announcements during a special Dragon Quest 40th Anniversary presentation, including the reveal of Dragon Quest XII: Beyond Dreams. The 10-minute video revealed more details about the next chapter of the long-running RPG series, as well as updates for a couple of other titles and the Definitive Edition of Dragon Quest XI. We have the refined details from the company below. on everything revealed.

Dragon Quest XII: Beyond Dreams

Dragon Quest XII underwent a restart in development under a new structure, with its title changed from Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate to Dragon Quest XII: Beyond Dreams. Alongside this change, the game's logo has also been completely refreshed. To accompany this announcement, messages from Yuji Horii, game designer, and Yosuke Saito, executive producer, have been released, along with in-development gameplay footage.

Dragon Quest Monsters

The Withered World: The newest addition to the Dragon Quest Monsters series, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World, is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, XBOX Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows. The title follows dual protagonists Bianca and Nera, famously from Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

The critically acclaimed Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on Sept. 24. Enjoy all the features of the previous Dragon Quest XI S release, as well as a new feature that allows players to choose between two display modes, which prioritize graphics or performance (frame rate). Pre-orders for the game begin today, May 27.

Dragon Quest Smash/Grow

In celebration of Dragon Quest Day, players can take part in a limited-time campaign featuring a range of in-game events and rewards. Highlights include the co-op battle event "Drive Back the Dragonlord's Army," the opportunity to obtain Princess Gwaelin's exclusive equipment, and a special DQ Anniversary Login Bonus offering up to 1,000 free Gems. Additionally, the Dragon Quest I collaboration remains ongoing, providing players with even more content to explore. Players can download the game now on the App Store and Google Play Store.

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of Dragon Quest, Square Enix also released a new illustration that pays homage to iconic characters that have defined the Dragon Quest series. Additionally, Square Enix also announced on DQ Day that the recently released and critically

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