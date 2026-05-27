Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: X-Men '97

X-Men '97 EP Offers Update: "We Are in Season 4 Giving Script Notes"

Though the second season is still more than a month away, X-Men '97 EP Larry Houston updated how things are looking - with Season 4?!?

Article Summary X-Men '97 Season 2 premieres July 1 on Disney+, with Marvel Animation dropping a new trailer, key art, and fresh details.

EP Larry Houston says X-Men '97 is locked for at least four seasons, with the team already giving script notes on Season 4.

Houston says the goal is yearly releases now, with Seasons 2, 3, and 4 moving ahead on a much faster production schedule.

Brad Winderbaum previously teased Seasons 4 and 5, while confirming Season 3 animatics are nearly complete and look incredible.

Earlier today, fans of Marvel Animation and Disney+'s X-Men '97 were not only treated to the official trailer, key art, and image gallery for the second season, but also learned that the series would return on July 1st. But the good news isn't over yet, with EP Larry Houston confirming to EW that the hit animated series has a commitment of at least four seasons – with script work on Season 4 already underway. "They want everyone to know it's only gonna be a year now between seasons, not two-and-a-quarter years," Houston shared. "It's gonna be a year until the next one and a year until the next one [after that]. They are on schedule now. One of the reasons they're on schedule is we've gone over, given notes on, responded to not only all the scripts for season 3, all the animatics for season 3, we are in season 4 giving script notes. So that's how deep they are into the development."

X-Men '97 Season 2 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men's absence. The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

Coming out of New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025 weekend back in October 2025, Marvel Television and Marvel Animation's Brad Winderbaum and EPs Eric Lewald and Julia Lewald had some big intel to share with X-Men '97 fans. First, it was announced that the animated series would return for its second season in Summer 2026 and that it would be back for a third season. From there, a teaser trailer was shown offering a look at Apocalypse, as the heroes struggle to get back home after being scattered throughout time during the season finale. But Winderbaum had even more news to share regarding the show's future – specifically, a fourth and fifth season. "There is definitely, more than possibly, more to come from 'X-Men '97.' We're talking about Seasons 4 and 5 now," he shared with Collider. As for how the recently confirmed third season is coming along, Winderbaum added, "Season 3 is… I've almost seen animatics for the entire season, and it is incredible. I saw an episode the other day."

Speaking with The Official Marvel Podcast, Winderbaum discussed what a benefit it was to have the Lewalds and Larry Houston on board as executive producers for the second season, given their wealth of knowledge and experience with the original series. "It's so great to return to that time period, and there's so much nostalgia for that original series. For me personally, and for the fans, it's so rewarding to see these characters back. It's so rewarding to see the cast members come back. And in season 2, we brought, you know, Eric and Julia Lewald and Larry Houston were consulting producers on season 1, but they're full executive producers on season two and have really helped guide the team. What's amazing about working with them is not just how amazing they are as storytellers and how sharp their instincts are, but they can speak to the limitations of the time they made the original series, which is the aesthetic of the new show," Winderbaum shared.

He continued, "You know, we live in a time where you can make anything look like anything. And the challenge is actually finding your limitations, finding your parameters, cuz now you have to make your own parameters so that it's not a free-for-all. And 'X-Men 97' has like the most amazing authentic set of aesthetic values, per maybe more than any show I've ever made. And that is born out of the troubles that Eric, Julia, and Larry had when making the original series, you know? What it took to stage an animated show back then is much different than what it takes now. It's a completely different industry. It's a completely different release strategy. The technology is different. Everything's different. That's why it's so remarkable to be able to work with them and to bring them back."

X-Men '97 Season 2: Brad Winderbaum's NYCC 2025 Updates

"Well, first and foremost, it's actually the entire creative team. Same director, same producers, same cast, many of the same writers, and it's standing on the shoulders of giants," Winderbaum shared ahead of the NYCC panel when asked if there would be any major creative changes behind the scenes with the departure of original Showrunner Beau DeMayo. "One thing that makes 'X-Men '97' work so well is that everybody's rowing in exactly the same direction. Everyone that works on the show knows that original series inside and out. And we work very closely with Eric and Julia Lewald and Larry Houston [X-Men: The Animated Series creators]. They're here all the time reviewing material and talking to the artists. The second season feels very much a worthy successor to the first season."

As for what viewers can expect regarding the on-screen action, Winderbaum added that the tease of Gambit as the Angel of Death "certainly matters" and that "Apocalypse is a big part of season 2." Regarding Ross Marquand's previous comments that the season was "very, very dark" and that "a lot of people die," the Marvel Studios executive added, "I saw something about that. I would say that it is the same stakes as season 1. I wouldn't characterize it as a lot of characters die! It's not 'Marvel Zombies,' but like many great anime shows, like 'X-Men '97' season 1, mortality's on the table, and some of these characters want to do what's right at any cost."

The series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and Beau DeMayo. The supervising producer is Jake Castorena. Episodes written by JB Ballard, Beau DeMayo, Bailey Moore, Antony Sellitti, Brian Ford Sullivan, and Mariah Wilson. The episodic directors are Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley.

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