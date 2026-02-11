Posted in: BBC, Current News, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who, will sharpe

Doctor Who: Here's Why Will Sharpe (Sadly) Won't Be The Next Doctor

Reportedly, Will Sharpe is in line to be the next Doctor on Doctor Who. True or not, he's already an exceptional actor, writer, and director.

Article Summary Will Sharpe is rumored to be in line to be the next Doctor on Doctor Who but is more likely focused on his own creative projects.

Sharpe is an acclaimed actor, writer, and director, known for The White Lotus, Flowers, and Landscapers.

His distinctive style and versatile talents would bring fresh energy as Doctor or even as a future showrunner.

Doctor Who fans should watch Sharpe’s work to appreciate why he's often linked as a potential Doctor.

We don't like to comment on Doctor Who rumours since most of the time they're just hot air and trolling. However, an interesting name has been popping up for a potential future Doctor: Will Sharpe. There was a rumour that Sharpe was the original choice of the Fifteenth Doctor before Ncuti Gatwa auditioned. Now there's a rumour that he might be picked to become the 16th Doctor. Those of us who follow current Film and Television know who he is, but many Doctor Who fans just went, "Who is he?" You'd think they only ever watch Doctor Who and maybe Star Wars and Star Trek. Crude generalisation, but that's what they were saying on the internet. Well, whether he becomes the next Doctor or not, you should know who Will Sharpe is. He's only one of the most unique rising talents in British Film and Television, and this is a good excuse to introduce him properly. We even picked a Doctor-esque photo of him.

William Tomomori Fukuda Sharpe is half-English, half-Japanese and a fluent Japanese speaker. TV viewers might mostly know him from starring in the second season of The White Lotus on HBO, but his CV is longer than you think. He created, wrote and co-starred in the dark comedy series Flowers for Channel 4, where he met his future wife Sophie Martino, who went on to play Lady Loki in Loki on Disney+.

He also wrote and directed the darkly comic true crime miniseries Landscapers. He played a half-Japanese rent boy in the BBC-Netflix crime thriller Giri/Haji, which takes place in both Japan and London. He has written and directed three feature films, including The Electrical Life of Louis Wain starring Benedict Cumberbatch. He played the male lead in the recent remake of French erotic "classic" Emmanuelle (and just as boring as the original 1970s movie, but more pretentious, though none of it was his fault), the male lead in the recent Lena Dunham Netflix romantic comedy series Too Much, and is the co-creator, co-star (with Ayo Edebiri), writer and director of Apple TV's upcoming series Prodigies. His latest work is starring in the Sky and STARZ series Amadeus, and judging from the trailer alone, he already gives serious Doctor Who energy. His portrayal of Mozart is practically an unintended audition for Doctor Who.

Sharpe has a unique screen presence and a uniquely surreal and poignant comic outlook as a writer and director. Would he even want the burden and pressures of playing Doctor Who when he probably has other projects of his own to pursue? With his writing and directing skills, he could also make an exceptional showrunner. Imagine him being the star and showrunner of Doctor Who, maybe writing and directing a six-episode season. If you want new blood and new ideas for the series, here's that one person who's a complete package. Sharpe has been mentioned in rumours at least four times already, so he probably won't become the next Doctor – he doesn't need it. It could be something special. But this is all just an excuse to make you watch Will Sharpe's work.

In the US, Flowers is currently streaming on Prime Video. Landscapers is currently streaming on HBO in the US. The White Lotus Season 2 is streaming on HBO. Amadeus is coming soon to Starz in the US.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!