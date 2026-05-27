Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #163, H2SH, jeph loeb, jim lee

Batman #163, Finally With Us, But Have We Been Here Before? (Spoilers)

Batman #163 Is Finally Here for H2SH Part One by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb.... But Have We Been Here Before? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Batman #163 closes H2SH Part One by echoing classic Ra’s al Ghul tales

The story draws striking parallels to Batman #244, Batman #400, Batman and Son, and Heart Of Hush.

Loeb and Jim Lee unleash Bat-villains under Batman’s banner, but the alliance collapses as enemies and allies turn.

H2SH sets up a familiar, dangerous next act.... will there ever be Part Two?

Last week, DC Comics republished Batman #244 by Dennis O'Neil and Neal Adams as a facsimile. One of the more famous Ra's Al Ghul/Batman stories… as Ra's Al Ghul came back from the dead once more courtesy of his Lazarus Pits.

The ones he won't stop going on about how dangerous they are are and how they will be the death of him.

And after defeating Batman in a topless bout of swordsplay…

… he is stung by a deadly scorpion in mid-fight.

For Talia to save him with a kiss, the antidote was upon her lips. Of course, Bruce Wayne does have to double-check it was her later….

Put a pin in that as we jump forward over ten years… to Batman #400 by Doug Moench and a bunch of artists, including Bill Sienkiewicz and George Perez, as all the Batvillains from Arkham Asylum are released….

And all at Ras Al Ghul's hand…

Who is still complaining about those Lazaruys Pit's long-term carcinogenic properties or some such.

More complaining to come…

… and no kiss this time.

One might even fancy watching the animated adaptation of Grant Morrison's Son Of Batman by James Robinson, which is fairly similar to the original, has lots of Lazarus Pit and also more kissing, as Batman uses the pit to rescue Talia from near death at the hands of Deathstroke…. handily right next to a Lazarus Pit.

… and then goes in for the smooch. Well, now, after a good long wait and during which DC Comics published ten issues of the subsequent Batman volume from Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez, we get to read Batman #163. The final issue of the first part of the Hush sequel, H2SH. Yeah, try saying that ten times after you have been pierced through the heart. But before that, all the Batvillains have been let out again, this time working for Batman, rather than against him…

Not that it does Batman much good. Turns out the enemy of your enemy just means you have a lot more enemies. Some of your friends might count as well.

And, yes, the Catwoman line means that somehow the Heart of Hush storyline from Detective Comics #848 by Paul Dini and Dustin Nguyen is now part of this thing. Somehow.

And as Talia takes her revenge, bringing a gun to a sword fight…

… yeah, I have no idea how this was meant to tie in with the abandoned Red Hood series now… It's time for Talia to take Bruce to her dad's place for a quick bath.

He'll be a new man afterwards. And so Bruce Wayne is healed by Talia, just as in Batman And Son, but here the roles are reversed. But not everything is…

Which can mean only one thing. Like I said, we have been here before…

Nothing beats a snog after a dip in the pool. Something definitely worth getting animated over. Has Catwoman's heart broken all over again? Batman #163, the end of H2SH: Part One by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee, is published today. Make up your own H2SH Part Two, you might not live long enough to see it…

Batman #163 by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee

The shocking conclusion to "H2SH" Part One with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee! Will Batman survive Hush's revenge when his only allies are his greatest enemies?

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