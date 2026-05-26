Posted in: BBC, Comics, Games, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: UNIT Black Archive Head Osgood Needs Your Help

As the Doctor Who multimedia event "Circuit Breaker" nears, UNIT Black Archive head Osgood is looking to get you in on the action.

Article Summary Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker launches June 25, sending Jo Martin’s Fugitive Doctor into a reality-threatening crisis.

UNIT Black Archive chief Osgood calls on fans to join UNIT HQ for exclusive access to Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker.

The Doctor faces Daleks, Cybermen, Sontarans, and a rogue Weeping Angel as a hidden enemy stalks the story.

The Doctor Who event spans comics, books, audio, games, and online chapters across BBC, Titan, Puffin, and Big Finish.

In about a month, BBC Studios rolls out its latest multi-platform adventure, "Circuit Breaker," with the Fugitive Doctor (Jo Martin) traveling across space and time to save the very fabric of reality from being torn apart. The epic adventure finds the Fugitive Doctor taking on the Daleks, Cybermen, Sontarans, a rogue Weeping Angel – and a big bad that's hiding in the shadows. The big event will be rolling out across Titan Comics, Doctor Who Magazine, BBC Audiobooks, East Side Games, Puffin, Penguin Random House, and Big Finish. With the first chapter set for June 25th, Black Archive head Osgood (Ingrid Oliver) is getting the word out that you need to sign up to UNIT HQ over on the Doctor Who Website if you want exclusive access when it drops.

"Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker" Intel – What You Need to Know

In the depths of UNIT's most secure facility, the Black Archive, familiar objects have been pulled through time and space, surrounded by a dangerous energy signature threatening to tear reality apart. With time running out, newly appointed Head of the Black Archive, Osgood (Ingrid Oliver) and her assistant Andrew (Omari Douglas) turn to the only person who can help… the Doctor (Jo Martin).

This is no ordinary crisis, and not the Time Lord they are familiar with. As the Doctor confronts her most infamous enemies, such as the Daleks, Cybermen, Sontarans, and a rogue Weeping Angel, she is forced to complete a mission with an insidious presence lurking in the shadows.

Secrets begin to surface, and trust between UNIT and the Doctor begins to erode as those who idolise her start to question if she really is the Time Lord they thought they knew…

June 25th: Calling the Doctor – UNIT website written by Esmie Jikiemi-Pearson

July 8th: Adversary of the Daleks – Titan Comics, written by Dulce M. Montoya and Dan Watters, with stunning art from Roberta Ingranata and Sami Kivelä

July 23rd: The Honourable Society – Doctor Who Magazine issue 632, written by Jason Quinn and illustrated by Anthony Williams

July 30th: The Deadliest Weapon – BBC Audiobooks Audio Original written by Steve Lyons, narrated by Jo Martin with David Banks as the Cyber-Leader

August 4th: Dawn of the Daleks –Titan Comics, written by Dulce M. Montoya and Dan Watters, with stunning art from Roberta Ingranata and Sami Kivelä

August 6th: Castling – East Side Games written by Mario Mentasti

August 17th: Don't Blink! – UNIT website written by Esmie Jikiemi-Pearson

August 20th: The Doctor and the Three Witches – Puffin book written by Janelle McCurdy

August 27th: Moment Mori – East Side Games written by Mario Mentasti

August 31st: The Black Archive Files – Circuit Breaker DVD release

September 3rd: The Kaleidoscope – Penguin Random House book written by Jo Martin ​

September 22nd: Full Circuit – Big Finish audio story written by Robert Valentine

September 24th: Short Circuits – Big Finish audio story written by Robert Valentine

Fans can follow every twist via the Doctor Who website and official channels and The Whoniverse Show, with the first chapter of the epic story launching on the in-universe UNIT website on June 25th.

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