Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: true detective

True Detective Season 5: Nicolas Cage Updates Where Things Stand

Nicolas Cage (Spider-Noir) responded to reports that he was interested in joining the fifth season of Showrunner Issa López's True Detective.

Article Summary Nicolas Cage says True Detective Season 5 talks are still informal, with no deal signed and nothing concrete yet.

Cage praises Issa López and says he’d be thrilled to join True Detective, but hasn’t heard much in quite some time.

Reports linked Cage to detective Henry Logan, a New York investigator tied to the central case in Season 5.

HBO still targets True Detective Season 5 for 2027, with Jamaica Bay, NY as the setting and casting underway.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with the fifth season of Showrunner Issa López's True Detective, reports were circulating that Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage was in talks to portray Henry Logan, a New York detective assigned to the season's big case (a role that Cage has apparently been interested in for some time). Nearly ten months later, Cage was asked about the reports during an interview with Variety in support of his new, now-streaming Prime Video series, Spider-Noir. "I have no idea," Cage responded when asked if he knew if the fifth season was happening. "I think they're working on the material, but I haven't heard about it in quite some time. I'm not signed on to anything; we're just talking. I like Issa López a lot, and would be thrilled to work with her, but nothing is concrete. And I've never seen the first season of 'True Detective,' but I've heard great things."

Previously, López noted that the fifth season of the hit HBO anthology series will not be a direct continuation of "Night Country," but there will be some threads and connections – similar to how "Night Country" connected to the first season. In addition, López added that the fifth season will have "different characters, different placement, a lot of connections with NC, 'Night Country.'" In February 2025, HBO EVP Francesca Orsi confirmed during the premiere of HBO's The White Lotus Season 3 that the fifth season would hit screens in 2027. The location will be Jamaica Bay, NY, with Orsi adding, "Issa has a lot to say, not unlike she did with 'Night Country.' It's a different milieu [than Night Country] but just as powerful." Filming is expected to get underway in the upcoming months (with casting in its early stages – reportedly, with two male and one female lead). "I'm really excited about it. We have a small writers room going with Issa; she's excited," Orsi added. "We just gave notes on the first two episodes, the entire season. Honestly, I can't wait for this to go. It's all about casting and getting this ready."

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