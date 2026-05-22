Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys

The Boys: Vought Offers Post-Finale, Post-Homelander Statement

Stan Edgar-led (again) Vought International released a statement regarding its "thorough internal review" of Homelander's Easter broadcast.

There's been a ton of talk about what the future could hold for the universe of showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, now that the main series has wrapped up its run. We know that The Boys: Mexico is in development, and earlier today brought the official release of a first look at The Boys: Vought Rising, starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash, which could turn out to be more than just a prequel series. In addition, Kripke had made it clear that he had – and still has – future plans for Marie (Jaz Sinclair) and the Gen V crew. But now, it would appear that we're getting one of our first official updates on what's going on over in that post-Homelander (Antony Starr) world.

As we saw near the end of "Blood and Bone," Butcher (Karl Urban) and Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) were able to overpower Homelander long enough for Kumiko (Karen Fukuhara) to blast all of them with her newly acquired Soldier Boy-like power. From there, it's a depowered Homelander getting the living shit beaten out of him by Butcher – all while the camera on his Easter broadcast continues to roll. We're talking about the ex-leader of The Seven offering to do some very "intimate" things to Butcher if he lets him live. Well, it doesn't work: Butcher pops the top of Homelander's head with a crowbar like he was popping the top off a can of soda.

We also learned that despite Vought International facing a whole lot of legal, political, and public relations hits from the fallout of Homelander's massively destructive meltdown, Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) was being brought back as Vought's interim CEO to help right its wrongs (also meaning that it would be safe to assume that Edgar now has custody of Soldier Boy). Based on what we briefly heard during his press conference, Edgar is running with the "I was Homelander's prisoner" defense – and it appears to be working. Earlier today, we got to see some of Edgar's work in action, with the company releasing an official statement regarding the "thorough internal review" being conducted regarding Homelander's broadcast. "Vought is aware of the recent footage from Homelander's Easter broadcast and is conducting a thorough internal review," read the statement from Vought International. "We will share updates with our shareholders as more comes to light."

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