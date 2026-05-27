Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: green lantern, Tobi Y2k

Green Lantern #35 Spoilers: The Truth About Character Find, Tobi Y2K

The Truth About New DC Character Find, Tobi Y2K from Jeremy Adams, Ig Guara and Montos (Green Lantern #35 Spoilers)

Tobi Y2K is a new DC Comics character created by Jeremy Adams and Montos who first appeared in last month's Green Lantern #34, a mysterious stranger who helps Hal Jordan and Jayna escape from the Guardians of the Universe and explicitly calls himself "The Last Son Of Earth" when introducing himself, a mirror to Superman's Last Son Of Krypton.

< But who is he? If he is indeed a he? And why is he the last son of Earth? Today's Green Lantern #35 by Jeremy Adams, Ig Guara and Montos reveals all…

Y2K, or the Millennium Bug, for those too young to know, took up everyone's concern in the late nineties.A widespread computer programming issue that arose from the way dates were stored in software and hardware during the 20th century using only two digits to save memory and storage space, rather than four digits. No one expected their systems, set up in the sixties or seventies to be still around by 1999. And they were. When the date rolled over from the 31st of December '99 to the 1st of January '00, computer systems would read 00 as 1900 instead of 2000. And planes would fall from the sky. It wasn't just software; hardware, real-time clocks, and BIOS chips in some PCs were also vulnerable. Massive remediation efforts were undertaken worldwide, and governments, banks, and corporations spent over a trillion dollars in current money to audit code, rewrite software, replace hardware, and test systems. No disaster occurred, and it is often laughed off as a lot of fuss about nothing… but it seems Tobi's parents were a lot more worried. And somehow had the technology in 1999 to do a Krypton…

Or possibly they just wanted rid of their kids. It was a much more rough-n-tumble time for kids in the nineties… you'd go off yon your bike for the whole day, without a mobile phone and come home for dinner. If you were lucky… and instead he's hooked up with one of Lobo's clients…

I wonder if he'll head for his deadbeat parents when he gets back to Earth? Just in time for Y2K38 that may affect some 32-bit Unix systems that store time as seconds since January 1, 1970… and planes will fall out of the sky again.

Green Lantern #35 by Jeremy Adams, Ig Guara, Montos

The glitz! The glamor! The giant alien that wants Odyssey dead! Wait…what? In order to ensure that her burgeoning career keeps…you know…burgeoning, Odyssey the Time Bandit is tasked with doing the meeting circuit. Accompanied by Kyle, she has to drive around to various coffees, lunches, and dinners to hobnob with the decision- makers. But where there are celebrities, there is paparazzi…and someone else. Someone who wants to stop Odyssey's star from rising into the sky

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