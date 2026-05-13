Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: barbaric

Barbaric: Moreci & Gooden's Vault Comics Series Set for Netflix Adapt

Netflix announced that writer Michael Moreci and illustrator Nathan Gooden's Vault Comics series Barbaric is getting a series adaptation.

Netflix definitely took advantage of its Upfronts 2026 presentation earlier today to roll out a whole lot of news, previews, announcements, confirmations, and more. Fans of Vault Comics' Barbaric, created by writer Michael Moreci and illustrator Nathan Gooden, were treated to the news that the bestselling comic book series is set to receive an adaptation on the streamer. Stemming from A+E Studios, here's a look at the official logline for the adaptation that was released: "The story follows a ruthless and crass barbarian who is cursed to only be able to use his violence for good. This sends him, his talking axe, and a young witch on a road of self-discovery and revenge."

Created by Moreci and Gooden, and edited by Adrian Wassel, and published by Vault Comics, here's a look at the official overview for the first issue of Barbaric:

Owen the Barbarian has been cursed to do good with what remains of his life. His bloodthirsty weapon, Axe, has become his moral compass with a drinking problem. Together they wander the realm, foredoomed to help any who seek assistance. But there is one thing Owen hates more than a life with rules: Witches. Welcome to the skull-cracking, blood-splattering, mayhem-loving comic brave enough to ask: How can a man sworn to do good do so much violence? Hah! F***ing with you. It's just…BARBARIC.

Academy Award nominee Sheldon Turner (Up in the Air, X-Men First Class) will serve as co-showrunner and a writer, and Jennifer Klein (Armageddon, Pearl Harbor) will executive produce for 100% Productions. Robert Rovner (Supergirl) will co-showrun alongside Turner. Additional EPs include Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson for A+E Studios, Javier Grillo-Marxuach (Lost, The Witcher), F.J. DeSanto and Damian Wassel for Vault Comics, and Sam Claflin, Luke Carroll, and Michael Stevenson for Soft Claw Productions.

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