Barry Manilow, NBC Ready to Take a Chance Again on Christmas Special

Set to air on December 11th, NBC and the pop culture icon are teaming up for the holiday special, Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas.

Wake up your grandmas and gather the family around the non-religious Christmas tree because Barry Manilow will star in a one-hour Christmas special on NBC, airing December 11 at 10 pm. The special, titled "Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas," will be filmed at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, where he has a current show-in-residency, "Manilow: Las Vegas – The Hits Come Home!"

Manilow will be joined by his 24-piece band to perform some of his biggest hits, including "Copacabana," "Mandy," and "I Write the Songs," as well as a selection of holiday favorites. Manilow is no stranger to television specials as he's had well over a dozen, including two prior Christmas specials, the last one in 2003.

"I love doing our Christmas show! We get to sing my pop hits and my favorite Christmas songs. It's a feel-good hour full of music," Manilow shared. "Barry's legacy and longevity is truly something to behold," said Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events and specials for NBCUniversal Media Group. "His repertoire of songs are beloved by generations, and we can't wait to celebrate the holidays with one of America's most iconic musical legends."

He is one of the highest-selling musical artists of all time, with four Grammy Awards, two Emmy Awards, and a Tony Award, having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide with 13 number-one singles. He recently performed his milestone 637th show at the Westgate in Las Vegas, beating Elvis Presley's prior-held record for the most shows on the same stage. He recently completed a sold-out run at Radio City Music Hall, and his second musical, Harmony, opens on Broadway on November 13.

NBC's Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas is executive produced by Manilow, Garry Kief, and Rob Kief and directed by Matt Askew. The holiday special is set to shimmy down NBC's chimney on December 11 at 10 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock on the following day.

